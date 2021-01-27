FREMONT, Neb. — Former Dakota Valley standout Peyton Wingert scored a game-high 21 points as Midland held off Mount Marty 70-64 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Lexis Haase scored 17 points and Emma Shepard had 13 points for Midland (12-8, 9-8 GPAC). Makenna Sullivan and Katy Gathje each had eight rebounds in the victory.
Karlee McKinney posted 17 points and five assists for Mount Marty. The total moved the senior from Tea over 1,000 points for her Lancer career. She now has 1,014 points.
Also for MMU, Sarah Castaneda posted 15 points and four assists off the bench. Bailey Kortan finished with nine points.
Mount Marty (4-15, 2-14 GPAC) hosts GPAC-leading Morningside on Saturday.
MOUNT MARTY (4-15)
Karlee McKinney 8-15 0-0 17, Bailey Kortan 3-10 0-0 9, Carlie Wetzel 2-7 0-0 5, Eve Millar 1-2 0-0 2, Megan Hirsch 0-3 0-0 0, Sarah Castaneda 6-10 2-2 15, Peyton Stolle 3-4 1-2 7, Callie Otkin 2-6 0-0 5, Alexis Kemp 1-2 0-0 2, Kayla Jacobson 1-3 0-0 2, Aubrey Twedt 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 27-62 3-4 64.
MIDLAND (12-8)
Peyton Wingert 8-14 2-4 21, Lexis Haase 6-15 1-1 17, Makenna Sullivan 2-7 5-5 9, Lexi Kraft 1-7 2-2 5, Katy Gathje 2-5 0-2 4, Emma Shepard 5-11 2-2 13, Taylor Houska 0-1 1-2 1, Kennedy Darner 0-1 0-0 0, Erin Prusa 0-5 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-66 13-18 70.
MOUNT MARTY 11 16 20 17 — 64
MIDLAND 16 18 17 19 — 70
Three-Pointers: MU 9-32 (Haase 4-10, Wingert 3-8, Kraft 1-6, Shepard 1-5, Sullivan 0-2, Darner 0-1), MMU 7-22 (Kortan 3-5, Wetzel 1-5, McKinney 1-4, Otkin 1-5, Castaneda 1-1, Kemp 0-1, Jacobson 0-1). Rebounds: MMU 41 (Twedt 6, Stolle 6), MU 40 (Sullivan 8, Gathje 8). Blocked Shots: MMU 2 (Stolle 2), MU 1 (Prusa). Steals: MU 10 (Wingert 2, Kraft 2), MMU 3. Assists: MMU 16 (McKinney 5), MU 12 (Sullivan 4). Personal Fouls: MMU 16, MU 9. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: MMU 17, MU 11.
