The Yankton Lakers amateur baseball team has announced that its Sunday, May 31 contest with Tabor will begin at 3 p.m. instead of the regular start time.
The game will be played at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Also announced earlier this week, the Tabor at Irene amateur baseball game, originally scheduled for May 16, has been rescheduled for June 8 in Irene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.