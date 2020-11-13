He was 13 years old.
He was on the varsity roster.
It was only a matter of time before Matthew Mors took the floor for the Yankton High School varsity boys’ basketball team, but nobody — including Mors himself — had any idea what was in store.
Friday, Dec. 11, 2015.
The Bucks were at the Corn Palace in Mitchell for their season opener. There was hope that behind guys like Tanner Frick and Bradey Sorensen, Yankton could make a move in the Class AA power structure.
There was also plenty of chatter heading into that season opener about a 6-foot-3 seventh grader: Who was this kid? Would Yankton seriously play a seventh grader on varsity?
On that December night five years ago, Mors had played two quarters in the junior varsity game, but wasn’t overly confident that he’d see the floor in the varsity contest.
“I knew I’d probably get in a varsity game at some point, but I was thinking, ‘It might not be my night tonight,’” Mors recalled.
Yankton head coach Chris Haynes had other ideas, however.
“Matthew had played really well in the JV game that night, so I told him to be ready to go in right away,” Haynes recalled.
Three minutes into the first quarter, Haynes walked down to the end of the bench where Mors was sitting and matter-of-factly said, ‘OK, get in there.’
“It was goosebumps all the way over to the scorer’s table,” Mors said.
It’s entirely possible that Mors was zeroed in on the impending moments, because he joked that he doesn’t remember something that his friends do.
“I’m pretty sure one of my friends has a picture of me picking my nose,” Mors said, with a smile.
Mors’ father, Ryan — the Yankton High School activities director — was in attendance that night at the Corn Palace, and stood near the Yankton student section (mostly players from other teams) to serve in his administrator role.
But he was also a father watching his 13-year-old son take the floor against mostly juniors and seniors.
“To me, I felt like it seemed early in the game,” Ryan said, with a smile. “But he fit in right away.”
The record books will show that Mors scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds in his varsity debut, and throughout the remainder of his seventh grade season, proved that he belonged with experienced players in the state’s largest class.
“It was surreal,” Mors said. “I always wanted to be there. Back when my dad was coaching (in Freeman), he had some girls playing varsity that young, and I wanted to the same thing.
“It was a special moment.”
It was also the beginning of what has become one of the most decorated boys’ basketball careers in South Dakota history.
Mors, who will be a senior this season, has four times been a Class AA all-state selection — including three straight years on the first team. He is also a two-time state Gatorade Player of the Year and will enter his final season with 2,127 career points (good for 19th all-time).
More importantly, as he’ll tell you, he helped guide the Bucks to the 2018 state championship in his freshman season. Yankton was upset on a controversial call in the state semifinals in his sophomore season and the Bucks were the No. 1 seed for the state tournament that was eventually canceled last season.
Of course, with all of those accolades and successes (particularly early in his career) has come a certain level of pressure for Mors. When you score 41 points in a game as an eighth-grader or hit the game-clinching shot in the state championship game as a freshman, people expect big things.
“As good as he is, there’s some pressure that comes with that,” Haynes said. “I’ve learned over the years to never doubt him or be surprised by what he does.”
Mors, who owns the school record with 45 points in a game, has also handled having the target on his back, according to his father — whether it be from opposing players or from opposing student sections.
“For him to be able to block all of that out and do what he does, it’s been amazing,” Ryan said.
As Mors’ career progressed through the varsity ranks and through the AAU summer circuit, he began attracting attention from Division I coaches across the country. The offers began piling up, but Mors ended the speculation last September when he verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin.
He made it official Wednesday when he signed his letter of intent to play for the Badgers in the Big Ten Conference.
“I’ve put in a whole bunch of work my whole life, and I can’t thank my family and coaches and the players around me for helping me become the person and player I am today,” Mors said.
“I could go on and on about everyone who has helped me get to this point, and those people know who they are.”
Five years (and now soon to be six seasons) after he stepped on the floor for his varsity debut, Mors is about ready to begin his final season. Yankton can begin practicing on Nov. 30 and the Bucks will open the season Dec. 11 in Spearfish.
“It seems crazy that this is already my senior year,” Mors said. “Those first practice vibes are getting close now. It’s basketball season now.”
