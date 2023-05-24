Geoff Gross has enjoyed his first season at the helm of the Yankton track and field program. He is hoping to see those positive vibes continue this weekend at state.
The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles each have 18 individual entries in the South Dakota State Class AA Track and Field Championships, which begin today (Thursday) at Howard Wood Field.
“It’s just been a very enjoyable first year here in Yankton,” he said. “We kind of hit the ground running, pardon the pun.”
Yankton got all the entries it expected in individual events, as well as a few bonus entries. Individual event entries are based on in-season qualifying, with the top 24 in each event (and ties) given the opportunity to compete. If some individuals inside the top 24 are not entered, those just outside the top 24 get the opportunity to compete.
“For instance, Tucker Gilmore made the triple jump, so that was a pleasant surprise,” Gross said. “And same thing kind of happened to a young seventh grade, Delaney Youmans. She’s competing in the girls’ 3200 as well.”
Girls
For the Gazelles, juniors and seniors make up the bulk of the individual entries.
Junior Shae Rumsey returns to defend her title in the 400-meter dash. She enters the meet as the top seed, having run 57.79.
“Shay Rumsey has been running absolutely incredibly the last few weeks in the quarter,” Gross said, referring to the 400. “She’s going to be running the open quarter and looking to defend her state championship there. She’s gonna continue to amaze. That’ll be fun to watch her.”
Senior Tierney Faulk will compete in the long jump, triple jump and both hurdle races. She was second in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the long jump a year ago, competing in the same four events.
Joining Faulk in the two hurdle races are junior Keira Christ and sophomore Alivia Dimmer, making the hurdle races the only two girls’ events where Yankton has three entries.
“It’s cool to see them be able to compete together,” Gross said. “Hopefully have some PR’s (personal records), and see what happens as far as making the finals.”
Senior Sydnee Serck will look to improve on her fifth place finish in the 800 a year ago. She enters the competitive field seeded fifth.
“She’s got a nice seed there,” Gross said. “Hopefully she can move up a couple of places and run her best times of the year.”
Senior Thea Chance is seeded in the middle of both the 1600 and 3200. Youmans will join her in the 3200.
“The girls’ (1600) and the girls (3200) are especially just very tough events this year. There are a of great runners around the state,” Gross said. “Just excited to see Thea go out. She’s been improving all year long.”
Senior Taryn Fitzgerald sets 11th in the discus field.
“She’s throwing very well right now. If she can leapfrog, there’s quite a group right ahead of her,” Gross said. “if she can improve just a little bit, she’s going to move up into the placing.”
Also for the Gazelles, freshman Ava Horn will compete in the high jump, eighth grader Burley Olson will compete in the long jump and triple jump, and eighth grader Josslyn Elwood will compete in the 200.
The Gazelles enter the meet seeded third in the 3200 relay, fourth in the 1600 relay and fifth in the medley relay. Serck, Rumsey and Claire Tereshinski return from Gazelle relays that finished second in the 1600 relay and third in the 3200 relay last year.
The girls’ 400 relay squad for Yankton is composed entirely of eighth graders, but enter the field seeded 12th.
“Hopefully they can improve their time of 52 seconds,” Gross said. “There is an outside chance that if things go well enough, they could possibly make the finals.”
Boys
Senior Cody Oswald is entered in both hurdle races, and is ranked second in the 110 hurdles after his Eastern South Dakota Conference title in the event.
“Cody is just coming into his own here. Last year, he went in as the top seed in the state and this year he’s going in as the second seed in the 110-meter,” Gross said. “He absolutely dominated the field at ESD.”
A pair of juniors who have had strong seasons each have three individual events in front of them this weekend.
Dylan Payer is entered in the 800, 1600 and 3200, ranking in the top three in all three events. He was sixth in the 1600 a year ago.
“He had a big weekend at Howard Wood (Dakota Relays), and I think it kind of went under the radar for a lot of people around the state,” Gross said. “I think he’s going to have a coming out party this weekend.”
Austin Gobel will compete in the 100, 200 and long jump after placing in both sprints a year ago. He is seeded sixth or seventh in all three events.
“He needs to have a a big weekend for himself and for us as a team to accomplish some of the goals that we have as a team,” Gross said. Austin’s got another year of maturity under his belt, and he’s been a great competitor for us all year.”
Senior Rugby Ryken will be looking to make one final mark for the Bucks, competing in the 400. He enters the race with the second-fastest time after just missing the finals a year ago.
“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Rugby breaking 50 (seconds in the 400),” Gross said. “He’s about a second away from the school record. I know that’s on his radar screen, and it should be because he’s an incredible young man and an incredible athlete.”
Junior Lance Dannenbring has the unique double of pole vault and javelin. He enteres the meet ranked 10th in the pole vault and 18th in the javelin.
“Lance has a chance to place in the pole vault,” Gross said. “Javelin can be a finicky event. Some days people are on, some days they’re not. You also get your chances at big jumps in your PR.”
Sophomore Carson Ness will join Ryken in the 400. Senior Nate Schoenfelder and junior Carson Conway will join Payer in the 800. Senior Cooper Grotenhuis and Gilmore will compete in the triple jump. Sophomore Matthew Sheldon will compete in the shot put.
The Bucks enter the meet with the top seed times in both the 3200 and medley relays, as well as the fifth-fastest time in the 1600 relay. With both the 3200 and medley finals today, it could make for a good start to the meet for the Bucks.
Outlook
Though Gross is in his first season with the Yankton track and field program, his expectations are similar to those who came before them.
“Our goal would be, very realistically, for us to finish with both teams on the podium,” he said. The top six teams each receive hardware at the end of the meet. “A lot of stuff that can happen at the state track, both fortunate and unfortunate.
“If we go and execute and do everything that we need to do to take care of, the results tend to take care of themselves.”
The event runs through Saturday, with all three days of competition for all three classes taking place at Howard Wood Field.
