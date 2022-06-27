SPEARFISH — Yankton came back from an early 2-0 deficit to beat Spearfish 9-4 in the opening game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Monday in Spearfish. Due to the late completion of the second game, results were not available by presstime.
Joe Gokie tripled and doubled, driving in four, for Yankton. Drew Ryken doubled and singled. Mac Ryken and two hits and two RBI. Dylan Prouty doubled and Cody Oswald added a hit in the victory.
Drew Ryken pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief, striking out four, for the win. Mac Ryken struck out three in an inning of relief.
Yankton concludes its West River trip with two games against Rapid City Post 22 today (Tuesday).
Ralph Bishop League
Hartington 5, Ponca 4
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Hartington outlasted Ponca 5-4 in the opening round of the Ralph Bishop League American Legion baseball tournament, Sunday at Voss Field in South Sioux City, Nebraska.
Jaxson Bernecker and Keaton Steffen each had two hits for Hartington. Brett Kleinschmit, Tyan Baller, Carter Arens, Jalen Lammers, Dylan Taylor and Jude Crie each had a hit in the victory.
Nolan Janssen had two hits for Ponca. Grant Dorcey, Matt Hayes and Bradley Lentz each had a hit.
Bernecker pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out four, for the win. Carter Arens got the final out. Dorcey took the loss in relief.
Second round games are set for today (Tuesday).
Other Games
Elk Point-Jefferson 11, S.F. Post 911 0
ELK POINT — Aiden Zach tossed a two-hit shutout as Elk Point-Jefferson blanked Sioux Falls Post 911 11-0 in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Cade Fennel doubled and singled, and Christian Mueller doubled for EPJ. Hunter Geary, Ty Trometer, Noah Larson and Noah McDermott each had a hit in the victory.
Zach struck out none and walked none in the efficient five-inning victory.
EPJ hosts Vermillion today (Tuesday).
Vermillion 10, BAH 0
VERMILLION — Vermillion’s Clayton Sorenson and Charlie Ward combined on a two-hit shutout as Vermillion downed Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 10-0 in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Willis Robertson had two hits and T.J. Tracy tripled for Vermillion. Jake Jensen had a hit and three RBI. Connor Saunders, Jack Kratz, Ben Burbach and Reese Proefrock each had a hit in the victory.
Isaac Ward doubled and Espyn Klungseth added a hit for B-AH.
Sorenson struck out four in four innings for the win. Ward took the loss.
Vermillion travels to Elk Point-Jefferson today (Tuesday). B-AH hosts Sioux Falls Post 911 on Thursday.
Gregory County 6, Menno-Scotland 3
GREGORY — Gregory County outlasted Menno-Scotland 6-3 in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Austin Pillsbury went 2-for-4 with a triple for Menno-Scotland. Bryce Sattler doubled and singled, driving in two. Zach Fox added a hit for the Trappers.
Karson Bierle took the loss.
Menno-Scotland hosts Salem on Wednesday in Menno.
Dell Rapids 7, Tabor 2
HUMBOLDT — Dell Rapids jumped out to an early 4-0 lead on the way to 7-2 victory over Tabor in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Dustin Honomichl doubled and singled for Tabor. Nolan Carda, Trent Herrboldt, Landon Bares and Easton Mudder each had a hit.
Christian Uecker took the loss, striking out five in five innings of work.
Tabor travels to Alexandria on Thursday.
Vermillion 9, Madison 1
VERMILLION — Vermillion’s Jake Jensen held Madison to a run on two hits as Post 1 downed Madison 9-1 in American Legion baseball action on Saturday. The game was part of a triangular between Vermillion, Madison and Garretson.
Ben Burbach had two hits and Charlie Ward tripled for Vermillion. Connor Saunders and Jensen each had a hit in the victory.
Jensen struck out eight in the complete game victory.
Tabor 5, Dakota Valley 4
HUMBOLDT — Tabor outlasted Dakota Valley 5-4 in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Nolan Dvorak went 3-for-4, and Riley Rothschadl and Logan Winckler each doubled and singled for Tabor. Trent Herrboldt also had two hits. Landon Bares doubled and Landon Schmidt added a hit in the effort.
Jaxon Hennies went 3-for-3 with a double for Dakota Valley. Jake Pruchniak had two hits. Beau Jones doubled and Brayden Major added a hit.
Herrboldt picked up the win, striking out seven in the seven-inning contest.
Tabor 10, West Central 0
HUMBOLDT — Dustin Honomichl and Landon Schmidt combined on a two-hit shutout as Tabor blanked West Central 10-0 in American Legion baseball action on Saturday.
Honomichl went 2-for-3 with a home run for Tabor. Nolan Carda also had two hits. Easton Mudder homered. Trent Herrboldt, Logan Winckler and Landon Smith each had a hit.
Honomichl struck out six over four innings for the win. Schmidt struck out one in an inning of relief.
Garretson 5, Vermillion 3
VERMILLION — Garretson rallied from a 3-0 deficit to claim a 5-3 victory over Vermillion in American Legion baseball action on Saturday. The game was part of a triangular between Vermillion, Madison and Garretson.
Connor Saunders and Jack Kratz each had two hits for Vermillion. Willis Robertson, Ben Burbach and Reece Proefrock each had a hit in the effort.
Robertson took the loss in relief of Kratz, who struck out four in his five innings of work.
Flandreau 12, EPJ 2
SIOUX FALLS — Flandreau downed Elk Point-Jefferson 12-2 in American Legion baseball action on Saturday.
Ty Trometer had two hits for EPJ. Ben Swatek, Jacob Gale and Noah Larson each had a hit in the effort.
Christian Mueller took the loss.
Junior Legion
Ralph Bishop League
Wakefield 2, Hartington 0
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Wakefield overcame an 11-strikeout performance by Hartington’s Dylan Taylor in a 2-0 victory in the opening round of the Ralph Bishop Junior League American Legion baseball tournament, Saturday in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Tyan Baller, Keaton Steffen and Keyton Arens each had a hit for Hartington, which outhit Wakefield 3-1.
Taylor pitched five innings, taking the loss. Steffen pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
Pierce 7, Ponca 3
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Pierce used a four-run fifth inning to take control for a 7-3 victory over Ponca in the opening round of the Ralph Bishop Junior League American Legion baseball tournament, Saturday in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Trystan Bevelhymer went 2-for-2 with a triple for Ponca. Miguel Balvantin doubled and singled. Tucker McGill added two hits in the effort.
Guy Severeide took the loss in relief of Zain Stark, who struck out seven in his four innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.