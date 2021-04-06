SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty University pitcher Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week.
Vornhagen, a junior from Kearney, Nebraska, went 3-0 with 21 strikeouts in 13 innings of work for the Lancers this past week. Her total included 12 strikeouts in a one-hit shutout against Dordt, a 4-0 contest.
She allowed six hits and two earned runs on the week.
On the season, Vornhagen is 5-2 with two saves and a 3.44 earned run average. She boasts 81 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched. She has 14 appearances, including 10 starts with three complete games and two shutouts.
Mount Marty, 14-9 overall and 5-3 in GPAC play, is off until a trip to Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday.
