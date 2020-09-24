Pierce, Nebraska runners swept the varsity titles at the Yankton Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course. No team points were kept.
In the varsity girls’ race, Pierce’s Alexus Sindelar won the 5,000-meter race in 18:28.71, finishing ahead of Yankton’s Thea Chance (18:56.16) and Norfolk’s Esther Protzman (19:14.81). Bishop Heelan’s Grace Mahaney (19:21.06) was fourth.
“Thea ran a great race,” said Yankton head coach Luke Youmans. “She’s running harder, running faster and still feeling like there’s more there.”
Also for Yankton, Madisyn Bietz (19:32.44) placed 11th, Sydnee Serck (19:52.20) placed 13th, Shae Rumsey (20:19.25) finished 14th and Sophie Petheram (21:17.74) placed 20th.
Thursday’s meet was the first varsity event in two years for Bietz, who is also a member of Yankton’s varsity soccer team.
“She got a race under her belt,” Youmans said. “The bulk of her training has been running up and down the soccer field.”
Claire Tereshinski was unable to finish for the Gazelles, but the team’s other runners did well.
“Sydnee and Shae have been our most consistent runners. Sophie keeps exceeding expectations,” Youmans said. “We saw a good girls’ race, but we didn’t see our best. But I keep telling them that it doesn’t have to be our best right now.”
Vermillion was led by Taeli Barta (19:26.53), who placed seventh. Lydia Anderson (20:56.57) finished 17th for the Tanagers.
Pierce’s Mason Sindelar won the varsity boys’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 15:27.79, beating out Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa (16:02.87) and Cole Uzzell (16:18.48). Vermillion’s Riley Ruhaak (16:22.52) was fourth.
For Yankton, Zach Fedde (17:01.26) was 12th and Nate Schoenfelder (17:03.47) was 13th to lead the way. Tre Kleinschmit (17:12.99) was 19th, Dylan Payer (17:41.37) was 22nd, Tim Merchen (17:56.31) was 23rd and Oliver Dooley (18:18.30) was 26th for the Bucks.
“Collectively we were good, but not great, today,” Youmans said. “It’s been a long process. Our boys have been struggling with allergies and getting their legs under them.
“The good news is that we were still competitive.”
Also for Vermillion, Jake Dobney (16:37.54) was eighth, Joel Dahloff (17:04.45) was 15th and Jack Freeburg (17:18.41) was 21st.
Yankton’s Jillian Eidsness (17:28.57) and Elizabeth Novak (17:49.89) finished 1-2 in the 4,000-meter JV girls’ race. Lizzy Schwartz gave the Gazelles three runners in the top four, placing fourth in 18:26.29.
Norfolk’s Devan Schmit (14:45.09) and Daniel Weitzmann (14:47.18) finished 1-2 in the 4,000-meter JV boys’ race. Yankton was led by Keenan Wagner, who placed seventh in 15:45.95.
Yankton put the top four runners across the line in the 2,000-meter middle school boys’ race: Harrison Krajewski (12:14.60), Beck Ryken (13:15.82), Boston Frick (13:17.20) and Abe Chance (13:18.44).
Pierce’s Zoey Ebmeier (13:53.34) and Aylla Weeder (14:02.31) went 1-2 in the middle school girls’ race. Ava Johannson led Yankton, finishing ninth in 16:21.14.
Yankton is scheduled to attend the Watertown Invitational on Oct. 1.
VARSITY BOYS
TOP 15: 1, Mason Sindelar, Pierce 15:27.79; 2, Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 16:02.87; 3, Cole Uzzell, Norfolk 16:18.48; 4, Riley Ruhaak, Vermillion 16:22.52; 5, Tristen Kittelson, Norfolk 16:23.31; 6, Gavin Geneski, Pierce 16:23.98; 7, Daniel Yowell, Norfolk 16:28.74; 8, Jakob Dobney, Vermillion 16:37.54; 9, Carson Means, Norfolk 16:46.13; 10, Chris Efta, Pierce 16:49.96; 11, William Reynolds, Norfolk 16:53.54; 12, Zach Fedde, Yankton 17:01.26; 13, Nate Schoenfelder, Yankton 17:03.47; 14, Isaac Guenther, Norfolk 17:03.83; 15, Joel Dahloff, Vermillion 17:04.45
OTHER YHS: 19, Tre Kleinschmit 17:12.99; 22, Dylan Payer 17:41.37; 23, Tim Merchen 17:56.31; 26, Oliver Dooley 18:18.3
VARSITY GIRLS
TOP 15: 1, Alexus Sindelar, Pierce 18:28.71; 2, Thea Chance, Yankton 18:56.16; 3, Esther Protzman, Norfolk 19:14.81; 4, Grace Mahaney, SC Heelan 19:21.06; 5, Callie Arnold, Pierce 19:21.36; 6, Rachel Mortimer, Norfolk 19:22.34; 7, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 19:26.53; 8, Brooklyn Stanley, SC Heelan 19:26.91; 9, Molly Meier, Norfolk 19:27.55; 10, Peyton Simmons, Pierce 19:28.9; 11, Madisyn Bietz, Yankton 19:32.44; 12, Jada Newberg, SC Heelan 19:39.07; 13, Sydnee Serck, Yankton 19:52.2; 14, Shae Rumsey, Yankton 20:19.25; 15, Adaya Plastow, Mitchell 20:30.16
OTHER YHS: 20, Sophie Petheram 21:17.74
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
TOP 10: 1, Devan Schmit, Norfolk 14:45.09; 2, Daniel Weitzmann, Norfolk 14:47.18; 3, Emery Bohnsack, Vermillion 15:03.69; 4, Jacob Chasing Hawk, Vermillion 15:09.98; 5, Hunter Phillips, Norfolk 15:38.56; 6, Carter Jackson, Norfolk 15:44.22; 7, Keenan Wagner, Yankton 15:45.95; 8, Griffin Saunders, Norfolk 15:51.27; 9, Josh Schavee, Norfolk 16:02.94; 10, Peyton Flohr, Norfolk 16:11.25
OTHER YHS: 12, Dylan Sloan 16:25.94; 20, Tristan Redman 16:51.45; 24, Chase Howe 17:15.08; 26, Sam Larrington 17:22.4; 30, Elliot Dooley 17:54.9; 35, Corrigan Johnke 18:51.84; 43, Caden Wieman 21:25.33
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
TOP 10: 1, Jillian Eidsness, Yankton 17:28.57; 2, Elizabeth Novak, Yankton 17:49.89; 3, Sienna Sohler, Norfolk 18:12.37; 4, Lizzy Schwartz, Yankton 18:26.29; 5, Nicole Hasebroock, Norfolk 18:29.54; 6, Ellie Ritz, SC Heelan 18:34.96; 7, Calli Radigan, Vermillion 18:41.06; 8, Tori Farmer, Vermillion 18:52.39; 9, Taylor Jochum, SC Heelan 19:11.45; 10, Olivia Formisano, Vermillion 19:13.74
OTHER YHS: 12, Nora Welker 19:25.53; 13, Elizabeth Elsen 19:28.43; 31, Ellison Williams 22:36.95
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
TOP 10: 1, Harrison Krajewski, Yankton 12:14.6; 2, Beck Ryken, Yankton 13:15.82; 3, Boston Frick, Yankton 13:17.2; 4, Abe Chance, Yankton 13:18.44; 5, Owen Raml, Mitchell 13:21.02; 6, Jack Krell, Vermillion 13:26.9; 7, Taylor Wenzlaff, Yankton 13:30.42; 8, Eli Streff, Pierce 13:34.17; 9, Kane Grajkowske, Mitchell 13:45.35; 10, Rylan Reints, Mitchell 13:47.92
OTHER YMS: 15, Kaden Hunhoff 14:33.09; 16, Josh Stapish 14:48.45; 17, Isaac Peterson 14:56.0; 19, Aiden Anderson 14:59.6; 21, Griffin Johnson 16:03.21; 23, Noah Harrell 16:04.13; 24, Aidan Harrell 16:06.15; 30, Devin Coke 18:17.34
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
TOP 10: 1, Zoey Ebmeier, Pierce 13:53.34; 2, Aylla Weeder, Pierce 14:02.31; 3, Iondyn Schroeder, Mitchell 14:25.94; 4, Kaylee Olson, Pierce 14:42.92; 5, Taydym Koch, Pierce 15:14.32; 6, Talli Peschong, Mitchell1 5:23.91; 7, Emilie Ellis, Mitchell 15:44.46; 8, Alexis Daley, Mitchell 16:09.25; 9, Ava Johannson, Yankton 16:21.14; 10, Averi Gerfen, Mitchell 16:35.76
OTHER YMS: 13, Olivia Wintz 17:15.1; 18, Bailey Mines 18:16.81; 19, Tayah Dieter 19:05.1; 21, Ava Haar 19:17.57; 23, Braxton Adams 19:53.64; 25, Rain Lane 22:10.59
Crofton Inv.
CROFTON, Neb. — The Bloomfield-Wausa girls and South Sioux City boys claimed top honors in the Crofton Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday at Lakeview Golf Course near Crofton, Nebraska. Both varsity races were 5,000 meters.
Bloomfield-Wausa finished at 27 points, beating out Norfolk Catholic (41) and host Crofton (44). Hartington-Newcastle (80) was fifth.
Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens won the girls’ race, clocking a 19:38.06 to finish ahead of South Sioux City senior Emane Ahmed (20:31.53). Bloomfield-Wausa’s Christina Martinson (21:20.93) and Darla Nelson (21:37.77) were second and third.
South Sioux City put four runners in the top 10 to finish at 23 points, beating out Norfolk Catholic (28). Hartington-Newcastle (72) was third, followed by Bloomfield-Wausa (80).
Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker ran away with the boys’ title, finishing in 15:32.48 to beat out South Sioux’s Mesuidi Ejerso (17:11.44) and Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond (17:19.09). South Sioux’s Moises Lupercio (17:22.74) was fourth.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Bloomfield-Wausa 27, Norfolk Catholic 41, Crofton 44, South Sioux City 50, Hartington-Newcastle 80, Summerland 80
TOP 20: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton 19:38.06; 2, Emane Ahmed, South Sioux City 20:31.53; 3, Christina Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa 21:20.93; 4, Darla Nelson, Bloomfield-Wausa 21:37.77; 5, C.C. Kann, Norfolk Catholic 22:08.80; 6, Kaci Wickersham, Summerland 22:15.18; 7, Charli Fischer, Norfolk Catholic 22:23.31; 8, Ashley Hedquist, South Sioux City 22:30.22; 9, Ella McFarland, Bloomfield-Wausa 22:33.51; 10, Emily Faltys, Norfolk Catholic 22:42.46; 11, Carry Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa 22:45.28; 12, Kiera Altwine, Crofton 23:02.60; 13, Madie Ziegler, Bloomfield-Wausa 23:19.00; 14, Sara Burbach, Hartington-Newcastle 23:26.29; 15, Kelsey Schieffer, Crofton 23:47.07; 16, Elizabeth Wortmann, Crofton 24:19.83; 17, Riley Wagner, Osmond 24:43.98; 18, Jessica Opfer, Hartington-Newcastle 24:49.68; 19, Raina Le, Neligh-Oakdale 25:13.38; 20, Ashlynn Garcia, South Sioux City 25:22.33
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: South Sioux City 23, Norfolk Catholic 28, Hartington-Newcastle 72, Bloomfield-Wausa 80, Osmond 84, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur 107, Crofton 114, Summerland 146, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 150, Randolph 192
TOP 20: 1, Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle 15:32.48; 2, Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City 17:11.44; 3, Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic 17:19.09; 4, Moises Lupercio, South Sioux City 17:22.74; 5, Dalton Drunsing 17;25.67; 6, Connor Arens, Crofton 17:54.28; 7, Juan Balderas, South Sioux City 17:57.89; 8, Dominic Liess, Norfolk Catholic 18:03.40; 9, Johnson Chishiba, Osmond 18:05.74; 10, Dhugomsa Mohammed, South Sioux City 18:11.85; 11, Addison Smith, Bloomfield 18:13.47; 12, Travis Kalous, Norfolk Catholic 18:14.55; 13, Wyatt Ash, Norfolk Catholic 18:19.84; 14, Eli Thiele, Summerland 18:26.99; 15, Aidan Arneson, South Sioux City 18:35.03; 16, Graysen Schultze, Osmond 18:42.01; 17, Trey Foecking, Norfolk Catholic 18:42.82; 18, Cobe Albertson, South Sioux City 19:05.83; 19, Parker Albers, Hartington-Newcastle 19:18.01; 20, Ashton Higgins, Neligh-Oakdale 19:23.22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.