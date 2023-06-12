FREEMAN — Chet Peterson’s RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted Freeman to a 9-8 victory over Menno in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.

Jackson Fiegen had three hits and Blake Schroedermeier had two hits for Freeman. Jake Weier and Owen Feser each doubled. Phil Madsen, Bailey Sage and Peterson each had a hit in the victory.

