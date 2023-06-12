FREEMAN — Chet Peterson’s RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted Freeman to a 9-8 victory over Menno in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Jackson Fiegen had three hits and Blake Schroedermeier had two hits for Freeman. Jake Weier and Owen Feser each doubled. Phil Madsen, Bailey Sage and Peterson each had a hit in the victory.
Jamison Kleinsasser had three hits, including a home run, and three RBI for Menno. Spencer Schultz and Dustin Livingston each had two hits. Preston Gall doubled, and Dylan Lehr, Macon Oplinger and Ajay Herrboldt each had a hit for the Mad Frogs.
Fiegen pitched 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out three, for the win. Kleinsasser took the loss in relief.
Corsica-Stickney 20, Parkston Devil Rays 13
PARKSTON — Corsica-Stickney recorded 20 runs on 18 hits as it earned a 20-13 victory over the Parkston Devil Rays in South Dakota amateur baseball action Sunday.
Brayden Jervik recorded three RBIs for Parkston while Max Scott and Logan Heidinger added two RBIs apiece.
Dimock-Emery 6, Parkston Mudcats 1
EMERY — Dimock-Emery scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth to defeat the Parkston Mudcats 6-1 in amateur baseball action Sunday.
Nate Doering and Billy Hamilton had two hits apiece for Parkston. Luke Bormann registered an RBI. Doering had five strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
