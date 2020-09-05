SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty University finished eighth in the men’s race and ninth in the women’s division of the Sunflower Opener cross country meet, hosted by Dordt University on Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa. The event marked the first competition for the Lancers in any sport in the 2020-21 school year.
Dordt scored 16 points to win the men’s division, putting the first four attached runners across the line. Northwestern (74) and Concordia (87) were second and third.
Four unattached runners from South Dakota State claimed the top four spots in the 8,000-meter event: Josh Yeager (24:44.67), Ben Olson (25:09.36), Gabe Peters (25:12.00) and Tom Brueckman (25:19.41). Dordt’s Davis Tebben was the top attached runner, placing seventh in 25:40.85.
Mount Marty finished at 194 points, led by the 22nd place finish of junior Brian Santiago (26:37.72). Freshman Liam Vidas (28:27.54) was 58th, sophomore Cristobal Gonzalez (99th, 31:02.42), senior Lukas Blankman (104th, 31:40.64) and junior Seth Wiebelhaus (105th, 31:52.52) finished out the scoring five.
Also for the Lancers, freshman Caden Ideker (33:42.20) was 113rd, sophomore Andrew Peitz (35:03.71) was 116th, junior Alfonso Erickson (35:48.78) was 118th, freshman Alejandro Rodriguez (38:13.87) was 121th and senior Justin Paddick (44:30.15) was 122nd.
Dordt won the women’s division with 28 points, followed by Morningside (57) and Concordia (90).
Unattached runners from South Dakota State Ellie Friesen (18:06.49), Leah Hansen (18:17.30) and Bridget Henne (18:28.90) finished 1-2-3 in the 5,000-meter event, followed by Dordt freshman Taylor Anema (18:37.51).
MMU finished at 234 points, led by sophomore Kelsey Folchert, who placed 72nd in 21:43.63. junior Tayler Carlson (79th, 21:53.90), sophomore Jaclyn Laprath (107th, 23:17.75), sophomore Gracie Rippen (108th, 23:34.59) and sophomore Leighton Mlady (112th, 23:55.18) rounded out the first five.
Freshmen Joanie Schultz (114th, 24:13.43), Kiaha Trainer (115th, 24:14.28), Sadie Lapointe (122nd, 25:48.84) and Madison Howard (123rd, 26:02.46) made their Lancer debuts in the event.
Next up for Mount Marty is the Herb Blakley Invitational, Sept. 12 in Madison.
