EDITOR’S NOTE: This is latest installment of a series from the Press & Dakotan’s Bailey Zubke, as he explores amateur baseball and the South Central League for the first time.
WYNOT, Neb. — As the South Central League embarks on the final week of the regular season, A battle between 7-6 Wynot and 6-7 Lesterville for fourth place in the South Central League and second place in District 6B took place Sunday night.
This battle was also the final stop of the regular season South Central League tour. Nine games at eight ballparks over five and a half weeks, and we finally reached the final regular season destination, Wynot, Nebraska.
Home of the Expos, Wynot is one of two Nebraska teams that call the South Central League home, and compete in the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association. The other team, rival Crofton, is the top Class B team in the South Central League this season.
“we’re greatly appreciative of the opportunity to play baseball in South Dakota,” Expo manager Lee Heimes said. “We have a set up where they do a great job of running the organization of South Dakota Amateur Baseball. We’re blessed to have the opportunity and we just want to go out and compete hard.”
Wynot plays its home games on the north side of town next to the school. In the fall the left and center field grass is used for the Wynot Blue Devil football team, but in the late spring and summer months, it is all about Expo baseball.
“We’re doing a lot of things that our dads did when they were young,” Lee Heimes said. “What’s unique about Wynot is guys come together, enjoy company around each other and enjoy competing and playing hard. We’re highly competitive and having fun doing it.”
In Wynot, like most small towns in this area, amateur baseball is a family affair. For Wynot, you could see three Wieseler’s and two Sudbeck’s making up five of the nine line-up spots Sunday. Heimes’ brother Kyle is the team’s bat man and can be heard cheering on the team throughout the game.
I was introduced to Kyle Heimes following to the Wynot-Crofton game in Crofton July 3. As I pulled up to the field Sunday night, Kyle was the first to greet me and tell me about the importance of the game with Lesterville that night. I chatted with Kyle for a while prior to the game, and he made sure that I got both team’s line-ups prior to first pitch.
The Heimes family puts in a lot of work to ensure there is a field to play on each year. Lee Heimes told me his brother Ryan does a lot of the work prepping the field for each game. The field is in great condition, even as the season is nearing its end.
“There’s a lot of work that goes on and it’s not paid, but we enjoy what we’re doing,” Lee Heimes said. “We enjoy playing baseball, we enjoy watching baseball, and we want to see it continue through small towns.”
The Wynot fans also bring a close knit community closer together. One fan I spoke with prior to the game was known as the ‘team grandma’ a few years ago, and had the opportunity to throw out a first pitch at the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Class ‘B’ State Tournament.
One thing Lee Heimes told me that he loves about South Central League baseball and South Dakota Amateur baseball is the competitiveness of the league as a whole.
“I think it’s very competitive and guys that are playing are the guys that really enjoy baseball,” Lee Heimes said. “They play with their communities or small towns and bring a lot of pride and unity to a group of guys who go out and have fun.”
Wynot walked-off Lesterville 7-6 Sunday night to hold a two-game cushion on the Broncs with one week left in the league regular season. The game was close throughout and you could feel the tension between the two squads battling for playoff positioning.
As the stakes get higher and the playoff gets underway in a week, there is one thing I have learned through this journey. Nine teams, eight fields and countless stories heard, the one thing I was reminded of is that everyone and everything has a story.
Every fan has their reason for being at the game, whether it’s watching the team they played on in their day, or living across the street from the field. Each manager, player and public address announcer has a reason, has a story for what brings them to the ballfield each night.
And as the regular season comes to a close, the summer of amateur baseball isn’t done just yet. The District 6B Tournament in Tabor July 22 through July 31 and the State Tournament in Mitchell from Aug. 4 through Aug. 15 are still to come.
