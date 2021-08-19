Two Yankton bowling leagues have preseason meetings set for later this month.
— The Classic League will hold its meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. at Yankton Bowl.
— The Industrial League will hold its meeting on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. at Yankton Bowl.
For more information on 2021-22 leagues, contact Yankton Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.