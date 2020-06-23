BRANDON — Pierre broke through in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 6-1 victory over Yankton Post 12 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday in Brandon.
Earlier in the day, Yankton dropped a 14-9 decision to Sioux Falls East. The games were played in Brandon because of recent rains in the Sioux Falls area.
Pierre’s Matt Lusk capped a six-run sixth with a grand slam. Andy Gordon added a RBI double for Post 8.
Dylan Prouty had two of Yankton’s three hits. Jayden Lightner also had a hit.
Jack VanCamp went the distance, striking out 14, for the win. Sam Kampshoff, who took a shutout into the sixth inning, took the loss.
Earlier in the day, Sioux Falls East built a 14-1 lead through three innings and held on for a 14-9 victory.
Brady Christoffels homered and doubled, and Aidan Beck went 2-for-4 with a home run for East. Tyler Boyum doubled and singled, driving in three. Garren Heinert added a double in the victory.
Lightner and Tristan Redman each had a double and two singles for Yankton. Cameron Zahrbock and Tony McGlone each had two hits. Carson Haak homered. Joe Gokie, Austin Wagner, Rugby Ryken and Kaden Luellman each had a hit for Post 12.
Jacob Glovich picked up the win. Kade Keller took the loss.
Yankton heads west later this week, playing Rapid City Post 22 in a doubleheader on Thursday.
Black Sox Tri.
The Yankton Black Sox rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Brookings 4-3 in the final game of a youth baseball triangular on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tershinski Stadium.
Earlier in the day, Yankton dropped a 4-2 decision to Harrisburg.
In the victory over Brookings, Drew Ryken went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI to lead the way for Yankton. Mac Ryken doubled and singled. Jack Halsted also had two hits. Josh Sheldon, John Rye and Keagan Holmstrom each had a hit in the victory.
Drew Ryken struck out five batters in five innings of relief for the win. Cody Oswald started, striking out four in his two innings of work.
In the early game, Mac Ryken doubled and singled for Yankton. Drew Ryken also had two hits. Luke Bernatow, Sheldon and Isaiah Schelhaas each had a hit in the effort.
Schelhaas took the loss, striking out eight in his five innings of work.
The Black Sox, 2-4, host Sioux Falls West on Thursday.
Yankton Reds 2-10, Harrisburg 1-7
The Yankton Reds swept Harrisburg in youth baseball action on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton scored in the fifth to claim a 2-1 victory.
Owen Wishon, Matthew Sheldon, Mark Kathol and Kael Garry each had a hit for Yankton.
Cohen Zahrbock pitched two innings of shutout relief, striking out four, for the win. Wishon started, striking out five in his four innings of work.
In the nightcap, Easton Nelson had a double, a single and two RBI to lead Yankton to a 10-7 victory.
Evan Serck had a hit and three runs scored for Yankton. Wishon and Kathol each had a hit in the victory.
Garry pitched four innings, striking out four, for the win. Zahrbock struck out all three batters he faced in the fifth.
The Reds, 4-0, travel to Ponca on Thursday.
Legion
Dakota Valley 13, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
ELK POINT — Keaton Hensley had three hits and five RBI to lead Dakota Valley past Elk Point-Jefferson 13-7 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Paul Bruns had two doubles and three RBI for Dakota Valley. Hunter Beving and Brenden Klasi each had two hits. Chayce Montagne, Eric Johnson and Drew Addison each had a hit in the victory.
Chris Nelson had two hits and Tyler Swatek doubled for EPJ. Ben Hanson, Noah Larson and Will Suing each had a hit in the effort.
Montagne pitched three innings of shutout relief, striking out three, for the win. Ben Swatek took the loss.
Dakota Valley, 4-2, hosts Tea on Thursday.
Platte-Geddes 6, Gregory 3
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes opened the 2020 American Legion baseball season with a 6-3 victory over Gregory on Tuesday.
Nate Whalen had two hits to lead Platte-Geddes. Grayson Hanson, Jackson Olsen and Jackson Neuman each had a hit for the White Caps.
Gunner Stevens tripled for Gregory. Aaron Sundquist, Tommy Determan, Jaden Frank and Jordan Vosika each had a hit in the effort.
Miles Hubers pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out six, for the win. Frank took the loss.
Platte-Geddes travels to Parkston on June 30.
Watertown 11-1, Harrisburg 0-11
HARRISBURG — Eleven proved the winning number for each team, as Watertown and Harrisburg split an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Tuesday in Harrisburg.
In the opener, Watertown’s Zach Hirsch tossed a three-hit shutout in an 11-0, five-inning victory.
Evan Falconer, Mason Evans, Jerod Cyrus and Jayden Cordell each had two hits for Watertown.
Jack Rabern doubled for Harrisburg.
Hirsch struck out four in the victory. Payton Metzger took the loss.
Harrisburg bounced back with an 11-1 victory in the nightcap.
Tyson Kogel had two hits and Rabern homered for Harrisburg. Chase Mason added a RBI and two runs scored in the victory.
Cyrus doubled and singled for Watertown.
Kogel picked up the win, striking out three in the five-inning contest. Kale Stevenson took the loss.
Harrisburg, 13-7, travels to Sturgis on Thursday. Watertown, 9-7, travels to Fargo, North Dakota, for a tournament beginning on Friday.
Humboldt-Hartford 4-4, McCook-Miner 3-5
HUMBOLDT — Humboldt-Hartford and McCook-Miner split an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Tuesday in Humboldt.
In the opener, Humboldt-Hartford made the most of its three hits, scoring four runs in a 4-3 decision.
Landry Knight and Micah Warrington each had a double and two RBI for Humboldt-Hartford.
Riley Genzlinger and Tyce Ortman each doubled and singled for McCook-Miner, which outhit the home team 6-3.
Loren Jacobson struck out six batters in 4 1/3 innings of work for the win. Knight got the final two batters for the save. Colton Spader took the loss, strking out four in his four innings of work.
McCook-Miner claimed the nightcap 5-4.
Colton Spader doubled and singled, driving in two, for M-M.
Noah Hohn and Knight each doubled for H-H.
Colbe Scott picked up the win. Adam Parsons took the loss in relief.
H-H, 7-6, travels to Volga on Friday. M-M, 2-5, travels to Dell Rapids on Friday.
