PARKER — Parker High School announced Friday several schedule updates related to recently-postponed basketball games.
— The girls’ basketball game at Canistota will be played on Feb. 1. Junior varsity will play at 6:15 p.m., with varsity to follow.
— The boys’ basketball game at Canistota will be played on Feb. 4. The ‘C’ game will begin at 5:15 p.m., with JV and varsity to follow.
— The basketball doubleheader at Hanson will be played on Feb. 6. JV girls will begin at 1 p.m., followed by JV boys, varsity girls and varsity boys.
— The basketball doubleheader with Flandreau will be played on Feb. 15 at Parker. JV girls will begin at 4 p.m., followed by JV boys, varsity girls and varsity boys.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
