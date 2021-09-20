Top-ranked Harrisburg needed a late rally in the nightcap to secure a doubleheader sweep of Yankton in girls’ club high school softball action on Monday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Harrisburg downed Yankton 4-0 in the opener.
For Yankton, Grace Behrns, Addison Binde, Elle Feser, Paige Hatch and Brooklyn Townsend each had a hit.
Behrns took the loss, striking out eight.
In the nightcap, Harrisburg scored in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 5-4 victory.
Binde went 3-for-4 with a double for Yankton. Annika Gordon and Lainie Keller each had two hits. Feser, Tori Vellek, Behrns and Hatch each had a hit.
Garry took the loss.
Monday’s games marked the final home games of the season for Yankton, 12-12-1. The Gazelles finish the regular season at Brandon Valley on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.