The Yankton Gazelles gymnastic teams honored its seniors and posted a season high team score during Monday’s meet against Vermillion at River City Gymnastics in Yankton.
Prior to action Monday, head coach Justin Olson spoke to the crowd highlighting his team’s three seniors: Callie Boomsma, Hailee Gilbery and Alison Johnson.
“You know your program is in a good spot when you have continued growth, and not only gymnastics skills but leadership as well,” Olson said. “And these three great girls have character, are great leaders, and it shows out there.”
The Gazelles and Tanagers each set season highs in team scores on the year, with the Gazelles winning the meet 138.15-133.2. The Tanagers, coached by Yankton graduate Shannon Thomas, beat their season best that was set Saturday by five points.
“Having had our highest score and a great performance Saturday, we were really looking to feed off of that and continue that into tonight,” Thomas said. “We’re really pleased with our performance. Scoring over 130 has been a goal of ours for quite some time with this group of girls and credit goes to them, they did that tongith and they really deserve every point of that.”
Yankton had the edge on the bars and floor exercise while Vermillion won the beam and the two tied on vault. Vermillion’s Mackenzie Brady won the all-around with Boomsma coming in second. The two teams are familiar with each other as a lot of the girls train and compete with River City.
“it’s a meet that’s really fun because many of the girls do know one another, and obviously us coaches know one another and we knows girls on the other team,” Thomas said. “So it feels more like heading over for a family friendly environment.”
Brady tallied a 34.6 all-around score, winning the vault (9.3), placing second in the beam (8.7) and third on the bars (8.15). Boomsma took second on the bars (8.6), fourth on the floor (8.95) and fifth on the beam (8.3).
Vermillion’s Serena Gapp placed third (33.75), followed by Gilbery (33.4) and Vermillion’s Callie Radigan (32.9). Yankton’s third senior, Johnson, placed ninth at 26.25, but didn’t score in the vault.
Johnson beat out Boomsma and Brady on the bars with a 9.0 to win the event. Johnson also won the floor with a 9.65. Yankton’s Ava Koller won the beam (9.1), placed second in the floor (9.4) and third on the vault (8.9).
“The more you do your routine, the more you feel comfortable with it, the more confident they feel,” Olson said. “We might try to put in a few more things, but some of the big skills that we put in tonight for the first time. Now we just have to clean them up and have confidence.”
The Gazelles new home this season at River City Gymnastics used to be the JC Penney’s in the mall. Thomas has a unique connection to the area.
“I’ve joked with everybody that I used to work at JC Penney, so it’s a little bit of an outer body experience coming in here and being here for a gymnastics meet,” Thomas said.
In sub-varisty action, the Yankton JV defeated Vermillion 99.4 to 89.7. Yankton took the top three all-around spots, with Marissa Byrkeland winning the all-around at 29.15. Halle Brandt placed second at 24.85 and Aliya Fluke third at 23.65.
Yankton’s Burkley Olson won the JV floor (8.15) and vault (8.55). Byrkeland won the bars at 6.5 and Vermillion’s Maya Radigan the beam at 8.0.
The Tanagers are back in Yankton Friday, as the Gazelles host Harrisburg and Vermillion in a triangular.
VARSITY: Yankton 138.15, Vermillion 133.2
ALL-AROUND: 1, Mackenzie Brady V 34.6; 2, Callie Boomsma Y 34.15; 3, Serena Gapp V 33.75; 4, Hailee Gilbery 33.4; 5, Callie Radigan V 32.9; 6, Allie Byrkeland Y 32.55; 7, Tori Farmer V 30.65; 8, Abby Roob V 28.65
BARS: 1, Alison Johnson Y 9.0; 2, Callie Boomsma Y 8.6; 3, Mackenzie Brady V 8.15; 4, Serena Gapp V 8.05; 5, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 7.9; 6, Burkley Olson Y 7.75; t7, Callie Radigan V, Hailee Gilbery Y 7.65; 9, Allie Byrkeland Y 7.55; 10, Tori Farmer V 7.25; 11, Maya Radigan V 6.6; 12, Abby Roob V 5.45
BEAM: 1, Ava Koller Y 9.1; t2, Mackenzie Brady V, Serena Gapp V 8.7; 4, Callie Radigan V 8.4; 5, Callie Boomsma Y 8.3; 6, Abby Roob V 8.1; 7, Hailee Gilbery Y 7.95; 8, Alison Johnson Y 7.6; t9, Allie Byrkeland Y, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 7.55; 11, Tori Farmer V 7.1; 12, Burkley Olson Y 6.3
FLOOR: 1, Alison Johnson Y 9.65; 2, Ava Koller Y 9.4; 3, Hailee Gilbery Y 9.05; 4, Callie Boomsma Y 8.95; t5, Allie Byrkeland Y, Callie Radigan V 8.5; 7, Mackenzie Brady V 8.45; 8, Tori Farmer V 8.2; t9, Maya Radigan V, Serena Gapp V 8.15; 11, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 7.95; 12, Abby Roob V 6.7
VAULT: 1, Mackenzie Brady V 9.3; 2, Allie Byrkeland Y 8.95; 3, Ava Koller Y 8.9; 4, Serena Gapp V 8.85; 5, Hailee Gilbery Y 8.75; 6, Abby Roob V 8.4; 7, Callie Radigan V 8.35; 8, Callie Boomsma Y 8.3; 9, Tori Farmer V 8.1
JUNIOR VARSITY: Yankton 99.4, Vermillion 89.7
ALL-AROUND: 1, Marissa Byrkeland Y 29.15; 2, Halle Brandt Y 24.85; 3, Aliya Fluke Y 23.65
BARS: 1, Marissa Byrkeland Y 6.5; 2, Josie Askew V 5.25; 3, Aliya Fluke Y 3.45; 4, Olivia Formisano V 3.05; 5, Rayanna Slattery V 3.0; 6, Halle Brandt Y 2.85; 7, Addelle Mahowald V 2.55
BEAM: 1, Maya Radigan V 8.0; 2, Marissa Byrkeland Y 6.45; 3, Halle Brandt Y 6.4; 5, Aliya Fluke Y 5.45; 6, Brynn Shefl V 5.15; 7, Aja Eilers Y 4.95; 8, Kiera Rettig V 4.25; 9, Kaurie Lucas V 4.0
FLOOR: 1, Burkley Olson Y 8.15; 2, Marissa Byrkeland Y 8.0; 3, Halle Brandt Y 7.7; t4, Aja Eilers Y, Mya Berry V 6.55; 6, Aliya Fluke Y 6.45; 7, Abigail Christansen V 6.1; 8, Kaurie Lucas V 5.9; 9, Kami Schauer V 4.15
VAULT: 1, Burkley Olson Y 8.55; 2, Aliya Fluke Y 8.3; 3, Marissa Byrkeland Y 8.2; 4, Josie Askew V 8.0; 5, Halle Brandt Y 7.9; 6, Grace Wol V 7.45; 7, Emma Rettig V 7.1; 8, Kaurie Lucas V 7.0; 9, Brynn Shefl V 6.7
