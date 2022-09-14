In a 12-team league where there are more nationally-ranked teams than there are teams not ranked, climbing your program up the ladder can be a significant challenge.
Example: The upcoming schedule for the Mount Marty volleyball team.
In the kickoff to a string of six consecutive Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) matches against teams ranked in the top-25, the Lancers were sharp in two of the three sets to No. 13 College of Saint Mary on Wednesday night at Cimpl Arena.
Ultimately, though, the undefeated Flames (13-0) captured a 25-21, 25-14, 25-22 sweep.
If there was any kind of consolation for Mount Marty, it came in the way it battled in sets one and three, according to head coach Belen Albertos.
“Overall, I’m really happy with our performance,” she said. “We still have some things to work on, like blocks and more tips, but we’re getting there.”
Which is not always easy in the GPAC.
The latest NAIA rankings unveiled Wednesday show seven league teams ranked (No. 1, 4, 7, 8, 13, 14, 18). Mount Marty opened its conference schedule with a win over Doane – which had been receiving national votes – and then suffered a four-set loss to Hastings.
“I think this year, we’re finally playing to the level of teams in the GPAC,” Albertos said. “You can see it. We can compete with those kinds of teams.”
Outside of a rough second set to College of Saint Mary (now 13-0), that was the case Wednesday for the Lancers (6-5).
The visiting Flames got 11 kills from Grace Werner, eight kills apiece from Rachel Rosenquist (a Dakota Valley High School graduate) and Kamryn Willman, and seven kills from Makenna Freeman.
Mount Marty, meanwhile, got 12 kills from Gabby Ruth, 10 kills from Alex Ruth, nine kills from Alexis Kerkman, 21 set assists from Erika Langloss, 13 set assists from Julia Weber and 11 digs from Katelyn Chytka.
According to Albertos, the post-game conversation for the Lancers revolved around the opportunity in front of them to vault the program to the next level. Mount Marty visits the nation’s No. 1 team Midland on Friday night, and will then face No. 8 Concordia, No. 4 Jamestown, No. 14 Dordt and No. 7 Northwestern in consecutive matches.
“Today was going to be a chance for us to see where we stack up,” Albertos said. “I think it was a wakeup call for the girls, to see where that level of volleyball is.”
It’s what the Lancers would prefer, though.
They want to play the best, Albertos said. It’s even something she and her staff tell prospective recruits all the time; they boast that the GPAC is the toughest NAIA conference in the country, the coach added.
“It’s one of those things where you don’t understand it until you see it,” Albertos said.
