July 25-29 at Yankton
Tuesday’s Games
GAME 1: S.F. East vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 10 a.m.
GAME 2: Harrisburg Gold vs. Aberdeen, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 3: Brookings vs. Rapid City Post 22, 5 p.m.
GAME 4: Yankton vs. Renner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.
GAME 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
GAME 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, noon
GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
GAME 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4:30 p.m.
GAME 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.
NOTE: Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary.
Saturday’s Games
GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m.
GAME 15: (If necessary), 13 minutes after
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 advances to Game 15
S.D. STATE A JUNIOR TOURN.
July 27-30 at Harrisburg
STARS POOL: Watertown, Renner, Brandon Valley, Harrisburg Gold
STRIPES POOL: R.C. Post 22 Expos, S.F. East, Brookings, Yankton
Thursday, July 27
Watertown vs. Renner, noon
Brookings vs. Yankton, 2:30 p.m.
R.C. Post 22 vs. S.F. East, 5 p.m.
Harrisburg Gold vs. Brandon Valley, &:30 p.m.
Friday, July 28
S.F. East vs. Brookings, noon
Renner vs. Brandon Valley, 2:30 p.m.
R.C. Post 22 vs. Yankton, 5 p.m.
Harrisburg Gold vs. Watertown, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Yankton vs. S.F. East, 10:30 a.m.
Watertown vs. Brandon Valley, 1 p.m.
Brookings vs. R.C. Post 22, 3:30 p.m.
Renner vs. Harrisburg Gold, 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Stars Pool 1st vs. Stripes Pool 2nd, 9:30 a.m.
Stripes Pool 1st vs. Stars Pool 2nd, noon
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS A JUNIOR LEGION PLAYOFF
July 21-22 at high seed
NOTES: Series winners advanced to State, July 27-30 in Harrisburg (No. 10 Harrisburg Gold receives a bye to state as tourney host. No. 1 Watertown received a bye to state due to teams withdrawing from post-season consideration).
No. 14 Mitchell at No. 2 R.C. Post 22 Expos — GAME 1: R.C. Post 22 13, Mitchell 3; GAME 2: R.C. Post 22 16, Mitchell 1; R.C. Post 22 advances
No. 13 Sturgis at No. 3 S.F. East — GAME 1: S.F. East 14, Sturgis 1; GAME 2: S.F. East 10, Sturgis 0; S.F. East advances
No. 12 S.F. West at No. 4 Renner — GAME 1: Renner 10, S.F. West 0; GAME 2: Renner 6, S.F. West 4; Renner advances
No. 11 Pierre at No. 5 Brandon Valley — GAME 1: Brandon Valley 1, Pierre 0; GAME 2: Brandon Valley 10, Pierre 0, Brandon Valley advances
No. 9 Yankton at No. 6 Aberdeen — GAME 1: Yankton 12, Aberdeen 11; GAME 2: Aberdeen 9, Yankton 7; GAME 3: Yankton 13, Aberdeen 7; Yankton advances
No. 8 R.C. Post 320 Risers at No. 7 Brookings — GAME 1: Brookings 7, R.C. Post 320 5; GAME 2: Brookings 9, R.C. Post 320 3; Brookings advances
S.D. VFW 14-UNDER STATE
CLASS A TOURN.
July 21-23 at Elk Point
Friday’s Games
Tea Area 6, Milbank 0
Mobridge 2, Vermillion 0
Belle Fourche 7, Madison Black 4
West Central vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, suspended, rain
Saturday’s Games
West Central 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 2
Vermillion 6, Milbank 5, Milbank eliminated
Madison Black 10, Elk Point-Jefferson 2, EPJ eliminated
Mobridge 8, Tea Area 3
West Central 13, Belle Fourche 4
Sunday’s Games
FIFTH: Vermillion 6, Madison Black 5
THIRD: Belle Fourche 10, Tea Area 7
CHAMPIONSHIP: West Central 6, Mobridge 5
CLASS B TOURN.
July 21-23 at Corsica
Friday’s Games
Freeman-Marion 10, Corsica-Stickney 0
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 13, Baltic 5
Parkston 6, Selby 2
Platte-Geddes 7, Clark Area 0
Saturday’s Games
Baltic 3, Corsica-Stickney 1, Corsica-Stickney eliminated
Clark Area 10, Selby 4, Selby eliminated
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 6, Freeman-Marion 0
Parkston 9, Platte-Geddes 4
Sunday’s Games
FIFTH: Clark Area 21, Baltic 6
THIRD: Freeman-Marion 13, Platte-Geddes 0
CHAMPIONSHIP: Mount Vernon-Plankinton 11, Parkston 5
S.D. CLASS B LEGION
STATE TOURN.
July 28-Aug. 1 in Redfield
Friday, July 28
GAME 1: Dell Rapids vs. Platte-Geddes, 10 a.m.
GAME 2: Castlewood vs. Clark, 30 minutes after Game 1
GAME 3: Tabor vs. Salem, 5 p.m.
GAME 4: Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Redfield, 30 minutes after Game 3
REGION 4B
July 18-22 at Tabor
Tuesday, July 18
Parkston 12, Wagner 1
Tabor 8, Alexandria 1
Parkston 4, Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney 2
Wednesday, July 19
Games postponed due to rain
Thursday, July 20
Wagner 5, Alexandria 4, Alexandria eliminated
Tabor 5, Parkston 0
Friday, July 21
Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney 14, Wagner 0, Wagner eliminated
Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney 5, Parkston 4, Parkston eliminated
Saturday, July 22
CHAMPIONSHIP: Tabor 7, Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney 0
NEB. LEGION CLASS C
AREA C-1 TOURN.
July 21-25 at Hartington
Friday, July 21
Ponca 7, Creighton-Bloomfield-Plainview 4
Crofton 10, Stanton 0
Hartington 4, Wisner-Pilger 3
Saturday, July 22
Hartington 9, Stanton 0, Stanton eliminated
Crofton 11, Ponca 2
Wisner-Pilger 9, Creighton-Bloomfield-Plainview 6, CBP eliminated
Sunday, July 23
Hartington 11, Crofton 3
Wisner-Pilger 1, Ponca 0, Ponca eliminated
Monday, July 24
GAME 9: Wisner-Pilger vs. Crofton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
CHAMPIONSHIP: Hartington vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: Immediately after
AREA C-2 TOURN.
July 21-25 at Wakefield
Friday, July 21
Pender 10, Tekamah-Herman 1
Oakland 10, Randolph 2
Wakefield 3, North Bend-Morse Bluff 2
Saturday, July 22
Tekamah-Herman 14, Randolph 9, Randolph eliminated
Pender 7, North Bend-Morse Bluff 6, NB-MB eliminated
Oakland 10, Wakefield 3
Sunday, July 23
Wakefield 9, Tekahama-Herman 8, Tekamah-Herman eliminated
Pender 9, Oakland 1
Monday, July 24
Oakland 2, Wakefield 1, Wakefield eliminated
Tuesday, July 25
CHAMPIONSHIP: Pender vs. Oakland, 5 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: Immediately after
S.D. VFW 16-UNDER REGIONS
CLASS A PLAYOFFS
(Best of 3 Series)
Monday, July 24
Chamberlain 5, Volga 3
Dakota Valley 5, Tea 0
Madison Maroon 4, Centerville 2
Madison Maroon 16, Centerville 1, Madison wins series 2-0
West Central 6, Claremont 2
Dell Rapids 11, Flandreau 1
Wagner 2, Tri-Valley Maroon 0
Vermillion 8, Madison Gold 2
Wednesday, July 26
Volga at Chamberlain, 2 p.m. (4 p.m. if necessary)
Tea Area at Dakota Valley, 6 p.m. (8 p.m. if necessary)
West Central at Claremont, 1 p.m. (3 p.m. if necessary)
Dell Rapids at Flandreau, 5 p.m. (7:30 p.m. if necessary)
Wagner at Tri-Valley Maroon, 5 p.m. (7 p.m. if necessary)
Vermillion at Madison Gold, 6 p.m. (8 p.m. if necessary)
REGION 2B
July 24-26 at Gregory
Monday, July 24
Parkston 9, Platte-Geddes 7
Gregory 11, Kimball-White Lake 10
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 5, Parkston 0
GAME 4: Platte-Geddes vs. Kimball-White Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
GAME 5: Gregory vs. Mount Vernon-Plankinton, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 6: Parkston vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: To Follow
REGION 4B
July 24-27 at Freeman
Monday, July 24
Tyndall 15, Salem 4
Freeman-Marion 11, Parker 1
Tuesday, July 25
GAME 3: Tyndall vs. Scotland-Menno, 5 p.m.
GAME 4: Salem vs. Parker, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
GAME 5: Freeman-Marion vs. Game 3 winner, 3 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 27
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 7 p.m.
AMATEUR DISTRICTS
DISTRICT 6B
July 21-29 at Crofton
Friday, July 21
Crofton 12, Wynot 6
Menno 14, Freeman 11
Sunday, July 23
Crofton 7, Lesterville 3
Tabor 10, Menno 5
Thursday, July 27
GAME 5: Wynot vs. Menno, 6 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2)
GAME 6: Freeman vs. Lesterville, 8 p.m. (Winner is Rep #3)
Saturday, July 29
CHAMPIONSHIP: Crofton vs. Tabor, 7 p.m. (loser is Rep #1)
DISTRICT 7B
July 23-29 at Larchwood
Sunday, July 23
Elk Point 10, Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing 0
GAME 2: Garretson vs. Akron, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
GAME 3: Larchwood vs. Elk Point, 7:30 p.m. (loser is Rep #2)
Saturday, July 29
GAME 4: Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m. (Winner is Rep #3)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m. (Loser is Rep #)
DISTRICT 5B
July 20-28 at Parkston
Thursday, July 20
Platte 16, Dimock-Emery 10
Winner-Colome 9, Parkston Devil Rays 2
Friday, July 21
Alexandria 21, Corsica-Stickney 9
Mount Vernon 6, Parkston Mudcats 4
Sunday, July 23
Winner-Colome 5, Platte 2
Alexandria 6, Mount Vernon 5
Monday, July 24
Dimock-Emery 3, Parkston Devil Rays 0
GAME 8: Corsica-Stickney vs. Parkston Mudcats, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
GAME 9: Mount Vernon vs. Dimock-Emery, 6 p.m. (winner is Rep #2 or 3)
GAME 10: Platte vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m. (winner is Rep #2 or 3)
Thursday, July 27
GAME 11: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 6 p.m. (winner is Rep #4)
GAME 12: Parkston Devil Rays vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 28
GAME 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 6 p.m. (winner is Rep #5)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Winner-Colome vs. Alexandria, 8 p.m. (loser is Rep #1)
