SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota third-year sophomore Brithton Senior and freshman Marleen Mülla have been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League Track and Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, for the period ended April 24.
This marks the eighth career honor for Senior and fourth career award for Mülla. The last time this duo garnered the Summit’s weekly honors in the same week was January 18.
Senior dominated the field the men’s 110-meter hurdles at the South Dakota Challenge, taking advantage of a tailwind to clock an impressive 13.62 seconds in the event. He finished more than a half-second ahead of second place in the race. If the mark had been wind-legal, it would have tied for the Lillibridge Track Complex facility record and moved him to the top-20 nationally.
Mülla was the top collegian finisher in the pole vault at the South Dakota Challenge. She vaulted a personal best 14-6 (4.42m), which leads the Summit League and ranks eighth in the NCAA this season. The height ties her for third in USD program history. Friday afternoon marked her third time vaulting past 14-feet during the outdoor season.
South Dakota competes at the Drake Relays this week in Des Moines, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.