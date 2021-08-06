VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
WOMEN’S SAND LEAGUE
8/5 RESULTS: Bumpin Uglies def. CorTrust Bank 3-0 21-13, 21-9, 21-7; Upper Deck def. Volley Llamas 2-1 21-16, 20-22, 21-10; KPI Crushers def. Sandlizards 2-1 21-11, 15-21, 21-10; The Lemonade Stand def. Fleeg’s Riverside Roadhouse 3-0 21-5, 21-13, 21-6; The Walnut def. Clever Beaches 3-0 21-15, 21-15, 21-16
7/29 RESULTS: Sandlizards def. Fleeg’s Riverside Roadhouse 3-0 21-8, 21-9, 21-8; KPI Crushers def. Clever Beaches 3-0 21-8, 21-5, 21-14; Bumpin Uglies def. Upper Deck 3-0 21-16, 21-14, 21-17; The Lemonade Stand def. CorTrust Bank 3-0 21-12, 21-15, 21-19; Beach Bumps def. Volley Llamas 3-0 21-16, 21-10, 21-6
STANDINGS: KPI Crushers 10-0, Clever Beaches 8-2, Sandlizards 8-2, Bumpin Uglies 7-3, The Walnut 7-3, The Lemonade Stand 5-5, Beach Bumps 5-5, Upper Deck 3-7, Volley Llamas 2-8, CorTrust Bank 1-9, Fleeg’s Riverside Roadhouse 0-10
COED SAND LEAGUE
8/4 RESULTS: Ben’s Brewing Company def. Diggin Balls 3-0 21-14, 21-12, 21-17; KPI Block def. Party Stringers 2-1 21-15, 21-18, 19-21; O’Malley’s def. Ryken Tax 2-1 20-22, 21-18, 21-16; Average Joe’s def. JJ Benji 3-0 21-5, 21-10, 21-18; Here for the Beer def. Ultimate Sandy Aces forfeit; Gettin Diggy With It def. KPI Crushers 3-0 21-19, 21-11, 21-6; The Misfits def. Set For Life 3-0 21-12, 21-19, 21-11
7/28 RESULTS: Net Ninjas def. Here for the Beer 2-1 23-21, 16-21, 21-18; Average Joe’s def. Set For Life 2-1 21-10, 21-9, 19-21; KPI Crushers def. O’Malley’s 3-0 21-8, 21-18, 21-14; Ben’s Brewing Company def. KPI Block Party 2-1 9-21, 21-9, 21-14; Gettin Diggy With It def. Ultimate Sandy Aces 3-0 21-11, 21-19, 21-11; Ryken Tax def. Diggin Balls 3-0 21-17, 21-15, 23-21; JJ Benji def. Stringers 2-1 21-13, 18-21, 21-12
STANDINGS: Net Ninjas 10-1, Average Joe’s 10-1, KPI Crushers 9-2, Getting Diggy With It 9-3, O’Malley’s 8-3, JJ Benji 7-4, Here for the Beer 7-4, Ben’s Brewing Company 6-5, Ryken Tax 5-6, Stringers 4-7, KPI Block Party 3-8, Set For Life 3-8, Ultimate Sandy Aces 2-9, The Misfits 1-10, Diggin Balls 0-11
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
THURSDAY HOUSE SHOT
HIGH TEAM GAME: (7/29) Idjits 502; (7/22) Big N’ Little 470
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (7/29) Idjits 1415; (7/22) Spare Time 1354
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (7/29) Anthony Osborn 300, Terry Norton 256, Randy Svendsen 244, Jennifer Jurgensen 243, Teighlor Karstens 201, Skye Strike 201; (7/22) Terry Norton 248, Conner Becker 245, Kevin Solberg 244, Teighlor Karstens 245, Zara Bitsos 198, Janine Dooley 180
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (7/29) Terry Norton 749, Randy Svendsen 687, Brandon Ester 679, Jennifer Jurgensen 627, Skye Strike 508, Teighlor Karstens 494; Kevin Solberg 676, Anthony Osborn 671, Terry Norton 662, Teighlor Karstens 597, Jennifer Jurgensen 519, Zara Bitsos 515
STANDINGS: Old and the Young 24-8, Big N’ Little 23.5-8.5, Strike It Rich 23-8, Shark Face Gang 22-10, Pinheads 19-13, For the Taz 18-14, Spare Time 17.5-14.5, S & S 17-15, Split Happens 17-15, Three Hole Surprise 17-15, Team Doolz 15-17, The Idjits 15-17, Ken and Barbie 13.5-18.5, Pin Pals 12.5-19.5, Logs to Lumber 12-20, Pig in a Poke 12-17, Ten In Da Pit 10-22, Deep Woods Duo 10-22, Livin’ on a Spare 10-22, The Bowling Team 8-24
WEDNESDAY CHALLENGE SHOT
HIGH TEAM GAME: Old & The Young 446
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Old & The Young 1250
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Chris Brandt 228, Terry Norton 222-193, Jake Drotzman 183, Tuan Nguyen 183, Edwena Turner 180, Jan Putnam 175, Maia Achen 172
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Terry Norton 582, Carter Teply 526, Chris Brandt 522, Teighlor Karstens 470, Jan Putnam 463, Patty Voeltz 437
STANDINGS: Old and the Young 21.5-10.5, Pocket Pounders 21-10, Big & Medium 19-12, Becker Beware 19-12, Achen for Strikes 18-13, B & E 16-16, The Breadsticks 15-17, Grandma & Muppet 14-15, Double T 13-19, Split Happens 13-16, P.P. & Me 12.5-19.5
BASEBALL
S.D. CLASS A AMATEUR
Aug. 6-8 at Brookings, Aug. 13-15 at Mitchell
Friday, Aug. 6
Baltic 4, Harrisburg 3
GAME 2A: Brookings vs. R.C. Diamondbacks, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7
GAME 3A: Harrisburg vs. Game 2A loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 4A: Baltic vs. Game 2A winner, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 5A: Black Hills A’s vs. Aberdeen, 5 p.m.
GAME 6A: Renner vs. Yankton Tappers, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8
GAME 7A: Game 5A loser vs. Game 6A loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 8A: Game 5A winner vs. Game 6A winner, 1:30 p.m.
S.D. CLASS B AMATEUR
Aug. 4-15 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Milbank 8, Platte 4
Dimock-Emery 4, Castlewood Monarchs 3
Thursday, Aug. 5
Menno 10, Redfield DQ 8
Plankinton F&M Bankers 10, Clark 8
Mount Vernon 13, Akron 5
Flandreau 9, Tabor 5
Friday, Aug. 6
Alexandria 2, Canova 0
Volga 3, Crofton 2
Wynot 9, Four Corners 2
GAME 10: Dell Rapids Mudcats vs. Lake Norden, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7
GAME 11: Dell Rapids PBR vs. Lesterville, 11 a.m.
GAME 12: Lennox Only One vs. Larchwood, 1 p.m.
GAME 13: Kimball-White Lake vs. Elk Point, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 14: Colman vs. Redfield Pheasants, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8
GAME 15: Colome vs. Salem, 11 a.m.
GAME 16: South Central vs. Winner-Colome, 1 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 8
GAME 17: Milbank vs. Dimock-Emery, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 18: Plankinton F&M Bankers vs. Menno, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 9
GAME 19: Flandreau vs. Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 20: Alexandria vs. Volga, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
GAME 21: Wynot vs. Game 10 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 22: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
GAME 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 24: Game 16 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.