Mitchell roared to a 4-0 halftime lead on the way to a 7-1 victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Thursday at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field.
“Give credit where credit is due,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “Mitchell showed up to play soccer and played well.”
The Kernels’ defensive alignment gave the Gazelles fits for much of the match, Schuring said.
“Their 3-4-3 formation caused us issues,” he said. “We struggled to deal with throughout the game.”
Cora Schurman scored the lone Yankton goal, which came after Mitchell had scored its seven goals.
Defensively for Yankton, Ashlyn Vogt made three saves and Alex Schmidt stopped two shots.
Yankton, 4-5-1, which had its run of three straight matches without a loss snapped, will look to get back on track at Pierre on Tuesday.
“We will need to try and refocus for our final three matches of the regular season,” Schuring said.
Mitchell improved to 5-4 with the victory. The Kernels travel to Brandon Valley on Tuesday.
