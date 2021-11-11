VERMILLION — University of South Dakota softball coach Robert Wagner has announced that Delaney White and Brylee Hemey have signed national letters of intent and will join the Coyotes in the 2022-23 academic year.
White is an infielder from Lincoln, Nebraska, and Norris High School. Hempey is an infielder from Sioux City (Iowa) East.
“Delaney is a powerful athlete,” said Wagner. “She hits for average and power. She also has the ability to play any infield position. Additionally, she is a high-level competitor and a proven leader. It became clear early in the recruiting process that she would fit nicely in our culture and values. Her athleticism is extraordinary and we are looking forward to welcoming her next fall.”
White is a two-sport star for the Titans. She is a two-time, all-state performer in softball where she will graduate with the Norris record for career hits (150) and runs scored (104). She is second all-time for doubles (28), fourth for home runs (16) and has the fifth-best batting average (.410). White led the Titans to the state tournament in each of the last three seasons.
White is also a four-year letter winner in basketball and has competed in two state tournaments. Norris was the Class B state runner-up a season ago. White was the Titans’ leading scorer and rebounder that season.
White is a National Honor Society member who has earned NSAA academic all-state honors. She plans to study nursing at South Dakota.
“Brylee has a ton of grit,” said Wagner. “She is the definition of a scrapper. She can run, throw, has a great glove, can hit with average and power, and is an elite level competitor. We are excited to add her into the fold and expect her to fit perfectly in the culture of our program. She is a versatile athlete who has the ability to play multiple positions. We are excited for her arrival next fall.”
Hempey is a four-sport athlete for the Raiders who also competes in volleyball, basketball and track. On the diamond, she is a two-time team MVP and a two-time, first-team all-MRAC honoree. This past summer, she hit .462 with seven home runs. She led her conference in slugging (.765), on-base percentage (.574), walks (26) and runs scored (68). Hempey ranks third in program history with 84 stolen bases.
Hempey has been named academic all-conference in each of the last three years and has been on the academic honor roll each year since 2019. She plans to study nursing at South Dakota.
