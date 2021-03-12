HURON — As I sat eating lunch late Friday morning, I couldn’t help but remember where I was about one year ago.
Pulling up to the arena in Spearfish and seeing an email from the South Dakota High School Activities Association that announced the postponement of the state Class B girls’ basketball tournament.
I had ridden to Spearfish with then-KVHT sports director B.J. Walter as both of us were covering the Irene-Wakonda girls in the event. We arrived the night before, grabbing supper in Rapid City before completing the journey.
While I caught up with a friend in the Spearfish area, B.J. sat in the hotel room, watching the COVID-related shutdown of the NBA unfold. When I returned to the room, I watched it with him and worried about what was to come.
The matchup between Irene-Wakonda and top-ranked and unbeaten Corsica-Stickney was one of the last games in the state with no masks and no crowd restrictions prior to the shutdown. Before that game ended, the announcement about crowd restrictions for the rest of the tournament was made at the arena.
I met with an Irene-Wakonda administrator to chat that night, and the discussion continued about what had happened. At the time, it still felt like the tournament would be completed, even if many of the fans who made the long trip to Spearfish would not be able to set foot in the arena.
Then came that Friday morning.
We headed to the arena early to allow B.J. to set up for his broadcast. But, like many headed into that day, my mind was not focused on what needed to be done, and I ended up leaving my camera bag at the hotel.
B.J. finished his setup, then drove me back to the hotel to grab my forgotten bag. By the time we returned, the email announcing the postponement had hit my mailbox.
Like everyone else in Spearfish for the weekend, we gathered our things at the hotel, checked out a day early and headed east. As we rolled down that lonely stretch of Interstate 90, we both asked the same question: “Now what are we going to do?”
We each found our own answers to that question. For us, it was six weeks of thin sports sections filled with nostalgia-inducing pieces, followed by our usual summer of amateur baseball and fall of high school sports. Of course, our winter and spring have been different, with University of South Dakota volleyball, football and other fall sports intertwined with basketball and indoor track.
Recent events show that we still are not out of it. The Kansas men added their name to the list of programs having to withdraw from conference tournaments due to a positive COVID test. We shall see if the safeguards the NCAA has put in place to protect that tournament will prevent us from seeing a team advance by forfeit in the coming weeks.
And while recent events have shown we are not out of the woods, other happenings are showing that we are getting closer. Vaccination numbers continue to climb. Case numbers are trending downward. Despite some people loudly protesting their “rights” regarding masks (or a lack thereof), many people are still doing the responsible thing and wearing masks when they cannot maintain a physical distance from others.
Hopefully the gloom and doom of the past year will give way to a summer — and a second half of 2021, and beyond — full of hope and opportunity.
