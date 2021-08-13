After falling 2-1 in double overtime to Lincoln in the opening round of the 2020 Class AA playoffs, the Bucks and Patriots play to a 1-1 tie to kick off the 2021 season at Crane-Youngworth Field Friday night.
After neither side could find the back of the net for 73 minutes, Braylen Bietz passed the ball to Gage Becker on an attack. Becker drew the goalie out and passed it back to Bietz who found the back of the net.
“We made that goal and the guys on the bench were like, oh man, this is going to be the longest seven minutes of my life,” head coach Dave Dannenbring said.
With less than three minutes to play, Lincoln caught a break when Ty Binde ran over a Lincoln attacker, giving the Patriots a penalty kick. Connor Denevan put a ball in the left corner of the goal to tie the game at 1.
In the opening 40 minutes, neither side could pull ahead. The Bucks received good looks from Becker, Zach Hebda and Ethan Yasat, but none of those shots found the back of the net.
“We had some great shots,” Dannenbring said. “We were way better than years past, and that was one of the things we wanted to work on.”
The Bucks spent a majority of the first half on their attacking side of the field, giving the defense plenty of rest, and putting pressure on the Patriot defense and goalkeeper.
Zachary Loest had a pair of strong saves on the opening half but didn’t see a lot of balls come his way as the Bucks kept the ball in their possession a majority of the half.
“Zach is the best goalie in the state,” Dannenbring said. “I’m going to keep telling people that. He’s put on 25 pounds of muscle, worked really hard, worked hard on communicating and being a leader.”
The Bucks kept the pressure on the early in the second half. On an attack five minutes into the half, Yasat received a yellow card for running over a defender. On the next offensive possession, Becker found the back of the net, but took off early on the pass and was called for an offside, negating the goal for the Bucks.
For the next 20 minutes of action neither side could get a clean look on goal. For every shot taken by either side, there was a goalkeeper standing in its way.
Yankton worked for multiple good looks with 10 minutes to play, as Becker and Yasat put shots towards the goal that were deflected before they could reach the goal.
The goal by Bietz broke the 0-0 tie with 6:42 to play. Will Pavlish received a yellow card with 3:06 to play after taking down a Lincoln defender. Moments later, Lincoln earned the penalty kick to tie the game.
“We did so many things well that we worked on in practice,” Dannenbring said. “That’s what we wanted to see. They didn’t come out and falter, they came out and competed hard. They stuck together as a team. One of the things that we worked on was when the chips are down, we’ve got to build each other up, and they did a good job of that.”
The Bucks return to action Tuesday, as they host Harrisburg at 8 p.m.
