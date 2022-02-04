SEWARD, Neb. — The Mount Marty men scored six victories and several other top-eight finishes at the Concordia Open indoor track and field meet, held Friday in Seward, Nebraska.
Marcus Jnofinn broke his school record in the 60-meter dash, finishing in 6.81 seconds to win the event. He finished 0.22 seconds ahead of the next-fastest competitor.
The foursome of Donovan Breckenridge, Nathan Simons, Jesse Van Hemert and Paul Paul won the 1600-meter relay, setting a facility record with a clocking of 3:17.27.
Brian Santiago won the 5,000-meter run in 15:45.19, more than 16 seconds ahead of the runner-up finisher. He also clocked a 9:13.79 to finish seventh in the 3,000.
Mason Schleis won the long jump with a mark of 22-4 1/4, nearly nine inches better than the next- best competitor. He also finished seventh in the pole vault (13-9 1/4), with teammate Seth Wiebelhaus (13-3 1/2) in eighth.
Simons won the 600 in 1:22.02, with Van Hemert (1:23.25) third.
Paul won the 400 in 49.10, with teammate Malual Angok (52.01) in third.
Also for the Lancer men, Taven McKee was fourth in the 200 (22.83), Mason Schlunsen was eighth in the 800 (1:58.98), Liam Vidas was seventh in the 1,000 (2:45.50) and Lyndon Harrison was eighth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.69).
Elianna Clark and Calli Davis each took home two top-eight sprint finishes to lead the Lancer women. Clark was second in the 200 (26.59) and fourth in the 400 (1:01.55). Davis was fifth in the 400 (1:01.70) and sixth in the 200 (27.13). Also in the 200, Aniya Teppo (27.33) was eighth.
Ashinee George also took home a top-four finish, clocking a 9.25 to place fourth in the 60-meter hurdles. Gracie Rippen (10-8 3/4) was seventh in the pole vault, Heather Maier was ninth in the high jump (4-9) and Lexa Burtzlaff was 10th in the triple jump (32-9).
The Lancer foursome of Jordyn Fischer, Emily Johnson, Kiah Trainor and Bree Eisenhauer was seventh in the 1600 relay (4:46.68).
The Lancers return home for the final meet before conference, the Mount Marty Last Chance on Feb. 12.
