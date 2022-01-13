VERMILLION – Kruz Perrott-Hunt is the South Dakota Coyotes leading scorer, and in another game without starter Xavier Fuller, the junior willed his way to pace the Coyotes to an 80-71 win over Denver Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyotes jumped ahead with an early 10-6 lead, but Denver was able to stick around and keep things interesting for the first eight minutes.
Coming into Thursday night, it looked like the Coyotes would be eight players deep as Xavier Fuller was out with a lingering knee injury, but after foul trouble forced Tasos Kamateros and Mason Archambault to the bench, Todd Lee had to reach into his back pocket and put in a Coyote for the first time in his time at USD.
“Unfortunately, we got in foul trouble, we had some strange lineups out there,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “Keaton (Kutcher) checked in. he hadn’t played all year, but we had to play him, and hopefully he’ll get some more minutes as he gets more reps in practice.”
Eight minutes into the game, Archambault checks out, and in comes the freshman Kutcher, who until Thursday, was redshirting for the Coyotes to not lose a year of eligibility.
During the 4:23 Kutcher was on the floor, The Coyotes extended their lead seven points, but Kutcher himself didn’t score. He didn’t play in the second half.
“His family and I, we’ve been talking about it (playing Kutcher),” Lee said. “We only have four perimeter players and it’s hard to play right now because (Fuller) is unhealthy. His family, Keaton, have been great.”
USD’s lead would grow to double figures as Perrott-Hunt was working his magic, driving to the basket, finishing through contact and hitting his and-one free throws.
“Getting to the hoops was my primary focus,” Perrott-Hunt said. “I haven’t been shooting well, so getting to the hoop is a way to get out of that while still working on all that other stuff.”
Perrott-Hunt sat for 51 seconds in the first half, finishing the half with 15 points. Hunter Goodrick played all 20 minutes as the other three “bigs” in Kamateros, Nikola Zizic and Damani Hayes were all in foul trouble with two or more fouls. Goodrick tallied 10 points and eight rebounds in the half.
The Pioneers got the second half rolling by quickly getting within four points at 48-44 with 15:42 to play. Denver was outshooting the Coyotes, but 10 Pioneers turnovers to that point was keeping USD ahead.
The Coyotes and Pioneers exchanged buckets for the next five minutes before USD opened up another double digit lead. The Coyotes took a 64-53 lead with eight and a half minutes to play.
The Coyotes continued to hold onto the lead, but Denver wasn’t going to be put away easily. Archambault fouled out with five minutes to play. Erik Oliver came in for Archambault and the Coyotes continued to try and bleed to clock.
Boogie Anderson threw down a fast-break and after a Pioneer miss on the other end of the floor, USD was looking to sit a little more comfortably with a seven-point 64-57 lead and 1:34 to play.
Out of the timeout, Anderson’s pass to Perrott-Hunt was stolen and KJ Hunt put it up and in on the other end. Just like that, 15 seconds had ticked off and Denver was still clinging to life.
The Coyotes were able to hang on to their lead in large part to free throws down the stretch, and no matter the Pioneers scoring on the offensive end, the Coyotes were continuing to put the free throws up and watch them fall.
Perrott-Hunt finished with 25 points and eight rebounds. Anderson added 12 points starting in Fuller’s spot. Goodrick tallied a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds. Archambault and Oliver added 10 points apiece.
“Boogie (Anderson) has played and we’ve got a role for him,” Lee said. “He’s defended well and he can guard quick guards and we’ve had issues with that this year.”
Hunt led Denver with a 20 point, 10 rebound double-double. Jordan Johnson added 16 points and Michael Henn 14.
The Coyotes, winners of their last two, are back home against Omaha Saturday.
DENVER
Michael Henn 6-10 0-0 14, Touko Tainamo 1-4 1-4 4, Tevin Smith 3-6 1-2 7, KJ Hunt 5-13 10-10 20, Jordan Johnson 5-8 2-2 16, Tristan Green 1-1 0-1 2, Taelyr Gatlin 2-2 0-0 6, Coban Porter 1-7 0-0 2. TOTALS: 24-51 14-19 71
SOUTH DAKOTA
Hunter Goodrick 4-9 2-4 10, Tasos Kamateros 2-6 1-2 5, Boogie Anderson 5-9 2-4 12, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 8-18 8-8 25, Mason Archambault 3-7 2-2 10, Damani Hayes 1-4 2-2 4, Erik Oliver 4-8 1-2 10, Nikola Zizic 2-3 0-1 4, Keaton Kutcher 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 29-64 18-25 80.
At the Half: USD 44, DU 71. Three-Pointers: DU 9-20 (Johnson 4-6, Gatlin 2-2, Henn 2-5, Tainamo 1-2, Smith 0-1, Hunt 0-2), USD 4-15 (Archambault 2-4, Oliver 1-2, Perrott-Hunt 1-6, Kamateros 0-3). Rebounds: USD 37 (Goodrick 13), DU 28 (Hunt 10). Assists: USD 11 (Perrott-Hunt 3), DU 10 (Hunt 5). Steals: USD 4 (Goodrick 3), DU 1 (Hunt). Blocked Shots: DU 5 (Smith 2), USD 2 (Zizic 2). Personal Fouls: DU 21, USD 18. Fouled Out: USD 1, DU 0. Turnovers: USD 13, DU 4.
