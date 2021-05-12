VERMILLION — Connor Saunders and T.J. Tracy each had two hits and Vermillion downed Parkston-Ethan-Tripp 3-2 in club high school baseball action on Wednesday at Prentis Park.
Willis Robertson and Jake Jensen each had a hit in the victory.
Max Scott doubled and singled, driving in two, for Parkston-Ethan-Tripp. Brayden Jervik also had two hits. Logan Heidinger and Isaak Bialas each had a hit.
Jensen pitched four innings for the win. Robertson struck out five in three innings of relief for the save. Ty Neugebauer took the loss, striking out four in his five innings of work.
Vermillion, 11-6, hosts Bon Homme on Monday. P-E-T, 9-4, travels to Tyndall to f ace Bon Homme today (Thursday).
Scotland-Menno 3, Hanson-Aurora 0
SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno’s Dawson Bietz tossed an eight-hit shutout as the Trappers blanked Hanson-Aurora 3-0 in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Jordan Gall and Turner Nicholson each doubled and singled for Scotland-Menno. Bietz also had two hits. Treyton Sayler, Austin Pillsbury and Kadeyn Ulmer each had a hit in the victory.
Bietz struck out six in the victory.
Scotland-Menno travels to Baltic on Monday.
Dell Rapids 7, Beresford 0
DELL RAPIDS — Jack Henry and Brady Larson combined on a three-hit shutout as Dell Rapids topped Beresford 7-0 in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Aiden Boechler went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI for Dell Rapids. Austin Henry also had two hits in the victory.
Kaleb Bickett, Josh Lawerence and Alex Winquist each had a hit for Beresford.
Jack Henry struck out 10 batters in six innings of work for the win. Larson struck out two in an inning of hitless relief. Logan Serck took the loss.
