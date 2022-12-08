Peterson Injured In Fall
Eric Peterson speaks to the gathering after having been formally introduced as the next head men's basketball coach for the University of South Dakota during an event in March. Peterson is currently in Sioux Falls due to injuries from a fall that occurred Wednesday event while he was preparing his home for the holidays.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — University of South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson suffered multiple injuries resulting from a fall Wednesday night while preparing his home for the holidays.

His injuries are not life threatening, but he is currently in Sioux Falls being monitored by doctors to recover and determine when he can return to coaching. He will not be on the sidelines Saturday when the Coyotes host UC Irvine in a 1 p.m. tip inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

