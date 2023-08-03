The Lesterville Broncs are back in Mitchell in 2023 after missing out on the South Dakota Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament in 2022.
Lesterville got an excellent performance from Ethan Wishon in a 6-3 victory against Freeman in what amounted to an elimination contest in the District 6B Tournament. Wishon struck out 10 Black Sox batters in the contest.
“Ethan Wishon stood up and pitched us to that state tournament,” said Lesterville manager Kevin Bloch. “He steps up in big games and he wanted the ball.”
Lesterville finished the season 9-3 in the South Central League, going 14-6 overall over a schedule that included two games against Dimock-Emery and a game apiece against both Parkston teams.
“We played good competition,” Bloch said. “I’m proud of the guys. With the record that we have, I scheduled non-league games that were competitive and we held our own against some pretty good teams.”
One factor that has led to success for Lesterville in Bloch’s opinion is the team’s balance through its lineup.
“(From) one through nine in our batting order, anybody can get hot at any one time,” he said.
Andy Dollarschell registered two RBI in the victory over Freeman. Dollarschell was called upon to play behind the plate when Michael Drotzmann, Lesterville’s starting catcher, was hurt in the middle of the season.
“Andy caught a lot for us this year,” Bloch said. “For a 41-year-old, that’s a big strain on a person. He held his own and everybody appreciated what he did.”
While Drotzmann was injured, Bloch praised the job he did coaching up the younger players on the team. Two younger players Bloch mentioned for their contributions to the team this season are Dawson Bietz and Trent Herrboldt.
The regular pitchers in the rotation for Lesterville were Alex Wagner (4-3) and Brandon Nickolite (6-2). Bloch stated that he put together the schedule with a set starting rotation in mind. Even when things changed, he credited the job both Wishon and Tyler Edler did on the mound.
“Ethan Wishon stepped up this year and had a good record against good teams,” Bloch said. “Tyler Edler, after about three years of pitching, started throwing again. Through injuries and other things, these guys stepped up and gave us the record we have.”
Wishon and Edler lead Lesterville with .450 batting averages.
Lesterville picked up Wynot’s Lee Heimes for the state tournament.
“He’s another leader for us,” Bloch said. “He’s going to be a tough out (for opposing pitchers). Any veteran player is going to benefit our team because we’re fairly young. It should help us out quite a bit.”
Bloch is expecting a good game between the Broncs and their first opponent in the tournament, the Platte Killer Tomatoes, who finished the season 12-7.
“Offensively, they are solid one through nine,” Bloch said. “There is not a weak hitter in their lineup. Our pitchers got our work cut out for them. They finished fourth in the Sunshine League, which is very good on its own. I feel it’s going to be a good ball game. We’re going to exchange punches and hopefully we come out on top.”
First pitch between the Broncs and Killer Tomatoes is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
