Broncs Earn State Berth
Lesterville's Tyler Edler, 12, is congratulated by his teammates after his first inning home run during a home game in the 2023 season. The Broncs are back in the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament after missing the tournament a year ago.

The Lesterville Broncs are back in Mitchell in 2023 after missing out on the South Dakota Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament in 2022.

Lesterville got an excellent performance from Ethan Wishon in a 6-3 victory against Freeman in what amounted to an elimination contest in the District 6B Tournament. Wishon struck out 10 Black Sox batters in the contest.

