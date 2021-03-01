CHICAGO—South Dakota football is No. 20 in this week’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll following the team’s season-opening 27-20 win at Illinois State Saturday. It marks the program’s first return to the top 25 since the beginning of the 2018 campaign and the team’s first top-20 designation since 2017.
South Dakota is one of seven MVFC teams ranked in the top 20. This week’s opponent, North Dakota, is up to No. 4 following back-to-back wins against Southern Illinois (No. 11 this week) and South Dakota State (No. 8). Despite its loss to the Coyotes, Illinois State (1-0) is ranked five spots higher than USD by the pollsters at No. 15.
South Dakota has beaten then-No. 5 South Dakota State and then-No. 7 Illinois State in its last two contests dating back to the end of last season. North Dakota will be South Dakota’s third straight top-10 challenge. USD has five top-10 wins in its last five-plus seasons.
Stats Performer FCS Top 25 Poll
1. James Madison (1-0)
2. Weber State (1-0)
3. UNI (1-1)
4. North Dakota (2-0)
5. Villanova (0-0)
6. North Dakota State (2-1)
7. Nicholls (2-0)
8. South Dakota State (1-1)
9. Kennesaw State (1-0)
10. Jacksonville State (4-1)
11. Southern Illinois (2-1)
12. Sam Houston State (1-0)
13. Albany (0-0)
14. New Hampshire (0-0)
15. Illinois State (0-1)
16. Southeast Missouri (1-1)
17. Furman (1-1)
18. Chattanooga (1-1)
19. Idaho (1-0)
T20. South Dakota (1-0)
T20. Wofford (1-1)
22. Eastern Washington (0-1)
T23. Monmouth (0-0)
T23. Southeastern Louisiana (0-1)
25. Delaware (0-0)
