WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Expos’ Dain Whitmire and Jackson Sudbeck combined in a seven-hit shutout in a 6-0 Wynot victory over Lesterville in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Jalen Wieseler had two hits and Dawson Sudbeck doubled for Wynot. Jackson Sudbeck, lee Heimes, Devon Lammers and Scott Morrison each had a hit in the victory.
Tyler Edler doubled and singled, and Marcus Van Driel had two hits for Lesterville. Ethan Wishon, Michael Drotzmann and Trent Herrboldt each had a hit.
Jackson Sudbeck struck out four batters in 4 1/3 innings of relief for the win. Alex Wagner took the loss.
Wynot finished the SCL season with a 5-7 league record. Lesterville, 9-2 in the SCL, finishes the regular season of league play at home against Menno on Thursday.
Tabor 8, Menno 0
TABOR — Five different players had two or more hits each as Tabor downed Menno 8-0 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Riley Rothschadl went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for Tabor. Alec Martin doubled and singled. Bryce Scieszinski, Devin Bell and Jeff Honner each had two hits. Joey Slama, Austin White, Sam Caba and Beau Rothschadl each had a hit in the victory.
Caleb Preszler had two hits and Macon Oplinger doubled for Menno. Preston Gall and Dustin Livingston each had a hit.
Scieszinski pitched 8 2/3 innings, striking out 10, for the win. Doug Hall took the loss.
Both teams finish the regular season on Thursday, Tabor at home against Yankton and Menno at Lesterville.
Dimock-Emery 14, Freeman 4
EMERY — Dimock-Emery earned a 14-4 victory over Freeman in non-league amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Micah Swensen went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Freeman. Lee Scherschligt doubled and singled. Bailey Sage also had two hits. Phil Madsen, Allan Scherschligt and Austin Smidt each had a hit in the effort.
Nate Broehm took the loss.
Winner-Colome 8, Parkston 5
WINNER — Winner-Colome scored five runs in the first and claimed an 8-5 victory over Parkston in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Nate Doering doubled and singled for Parkston. Dawson Semmler also doubled. Dylan Mogck, Logan Heidinger, Landon Sudbeck and Ryan McGinnis each had a hit.
Dillon Stadlman took the loss. Mogck struck out three in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Platte 7, Mount Vernon 4
PLATTE — Platte pulled away to a 7-4 victory over Mount Vernon in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Preston Nedved doubled twice, and Hunter Hewitt doubled and singled for Platte. Derek Soukup also had two hits. Sheldon Gant homered, and Hayden Kuiper and Michael Buitenbos each had a hit in the victory.
Owen London pitched eight innings, striking out five, for the win. Richard Sternberg pitched a scoreless ninth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.