When Eric Peterson was an assistant men’s basketball coach at the University of South Dakota, head coach Craig Smith brought a positive energy to the program.
Peterson, now back in Vermillion after following Smith to Utah State and Utah over the past four years, is looking to bring that energy in his own way.
“We’re going to come in to work every day and be the most positive people that we can be,” he said at USD basketball Media Day, Wednesday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC). “(We want to be) upbeat, positive, make practice fun, and make these guys excited to come to practice every single day. When you do that, it’s amazing what happens with your chemistry.”
Peterson praised Mason Archambault and Damani Hayes, the seniors on the team and also part of the media event, for leading the team in the transition from former head coach Todd Lee, who was fired after the 2021-22 season.
“When you have good leaders (with your) upperclassmen, it really helps to transition with the new guys,” Peterson said. “We have that with these two guys.”
A focus for Peterson since he was announced as the head coach of the Coyotes in March was finding the right players for the culture he wants to build.
“You truly can’t win a championship if you don’t have the right people in the locker room,” he said. “That was a huge deal to us when we got hired this spring. (We focused on) finding the right players out of the 16 roster spots we had to put in our locker room. That’s what we had the first time (I was here as an assistant). That’s why we won a lot of games.”
Archambault thought about leaving the program, but he still sees USD as his dream school. He also saw what Peterson was trying to build with wanting the right people in the locker room.
“Our team is such a family,” Archambault said. “When I saw everybody (on the team) coming back, I was like ‘Oh yeah, I’m coming back for sure.’ I love this team.”
Hayes added that the fact the returning players are close-knit made the coaching transition easier. It has also made a positive impact in welcoming new players to the program.
“As Mason said, this is a family,” he said. “When you bring new people in it was easy for us. The team chemistry is great.”
On the court, one area that Peterson wants his team to excel at is being able to execute inside the paint.
“You have to have an inside game to be a good team,” he said. “A lot of people say guards win games. They do, but if you don’t have an inside game, it’s hard to make a deep run. It’s hard to win a conference championship when you don’t have an inside game.”
The Coyotes open the season with an exhibition Oct. 30 against Simpson College at the SCSC. They open the season Nov. 7 at Wisconsin. Their first regular season home game is against Lipscomb on Nov. 9. Game time for that contest against the Bisons is set for 7 p.m. at the SCSC.
