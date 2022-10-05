Archers gathered here at the Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area Wednesday for the marked qualification round of the Yankton 2022 World Archery Field Championships.
In the men’s side of the recurve and compound disciplines, the USA had a strong showing. Longtime compound archer Dave Cousins leads that discipline with 828 points, earning 414 in both the marked section and the unmarked section, which occurred on Tuesday.
Cousins, who is 45 and has been shooting professionally for 28 years, pointed to his experience as an important factor in him being on top of the leaderboard through the qualification rounds.
“The ability to tap in mentally to prior experiences and learning how to act in situations and not be reactive (where I can) solve problems on the fly (helps me be) focused mentally and keep going forward, and that comes from experience,” Cousins said.
Additionally, he credits the job the city of Yankton and the tournament’s organizing committee did setting up the course.
“The terrain and conditions have been challenging, but the organizing committee here in Yankton has done a fantastic job capitalizing on the terrain and manpower they have at their disposal, to truly make a world-class course and event. They’ve done a great job for us. It has been challenging but not impossible. I’ve had two really good days.”
Cousins said that he trains by hiking and shooting in unfamiliar places as reasons for his continued success throughout his career. Even though he is a 17-time world champion, holds over 35 world records and 50 national championships, one can tell that motivation and competitive fire are major factors in why he is competing.
“For me it’s not about the money and endorsements anymore, but it is about being in that moment and having a chance for victory,” Cousins said. “To truly test and push yourself to the absolute edge of your comfort zone is what keeps driving me, time after time.”
Cousins added that the quality of the USA archery team was a major challenge in qualification.
“The top three guys that came here – you could take the next three guys down in our qualification and they would still be qualified here at the top,” he said. “The depth of the field is deep and it’s difficult to win (the qualification). You have to beat the best in the world to even have a chance at a world championship.”
Recurve archer Brady Ellison of the USA leads his discipline after Wednesday with 765 points. He was satisfied with his performance through the qualification rounds.
“I qualified first on two incredibly tough courses,” Ellison said. “I shot well this week. That automatically puts me into the semifinals, which is awesome.”
Ellison also pointed out the challenge of the course as well as stated the need for archers to know where their sight needs to be on every single distance.
“Figuring out the angles, the cuts, how much yardage you need to add or take off depending on the target, making sure that you are in shooting shape to be able to walk the hills and walk the course, and be able to execute 72 good shots a day (is important),” he said.
On the women’s side of things, Italy’s Cinzia Noziglia, who started shooting in 2008, leads the barebow discipline after Wednesday with 655 points.
“I’m satisfied because I am in first place, but the medal and podium are (later in the week), so I hope to maintain (my performance),” Noziglia said.
Despite being in first place, Noziglia sees areas where she can improve her performance.
“I shot very well in the course of yesterday and I gained a lot of points,” she said. “Today was not my best day but I am satisfied.”
The competition moves to the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center Thursday as individual pool matches will be taking place.
