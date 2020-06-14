SCOTLAND — Nate Broehm nearly made history on Sunday night.
The Freeman pitcher took a no-hitter in the eighth inning and finished with 20 strikeouts over eight innings in a 4-0 victory for the Black Sox over Scotland in a 10-inning South Central League amateur baseball battle.
Broehm’s no-hit bid was broken up on a leadoff single by Tony Shelburg to start the bottom of the eighth. Broehm then fanned the side to reach 20 strikeouts.
The South Dakota state record for strikeouts in a 9-inning game is 25.
Freeman loaded the bases with one out in the top of the 10th inning, and Chet Peterson scored on a wild pitch. Bailey Sage later drilled a three-run home run.
Shelburg singled twice for Scotland’s only two hits in the game.
Jake Weier got the win in relief for Freeman, while Nate Kucera was the hard-luck loser. Kucera pitched 9 1/3 scoreless innings, but hit the first two batters in the 10th before being replaced by Scott Ulmer.
FREEMAN (1-3) 000 000 000 4 — 4 5 0
SCOTLAND (0-6) 000 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Nate Broehm, Jake Weier (9) and Jackson Fiegen; Nate Kucera, Scott Ulmer (10) and Wyatt Adam
Tappers 9, Tabor 3
TABOR — Colin Muth and Mason Townsend both homered as the Yankton Tappers defeated Tabor 9-3 in a battle of South Central League unbeatens Sunday night in Tabor.
Derrik Nelson was 3-5 with two RBI for Yankton (7-0), while Muth, Townsend, Alex Mueller and Mitch Gullikson all had two hits.
For Tabor (5-1), Beau Rothschadl singled twice and drove in two runs, while Chase Kortan, Austin White, Brandon Kemp and Bryce Scieszinski all singled.
Gavin Schultz struck out eight batters over four innings to get the win, while Prestin White took the loss.
YANKTON (7-0) 103 001 013 — 9 13 1
TABOR (5-1) 201 000 000 — 3 6 3
Lesterville 12, Irene 0
IRENE — Michael Drotzmann struck out 10 batters and allowed one hit as Lesterville blanked Irene 12-0 in seven innings Sunday night in South Central League action in Irene.
Drotzmann also singled twice and doubled for Lesterville (4-0), while Tyler Edler doubled and singled, and Ethan Wishon tripled.
Irene’s lone hit was a Simon Healy single. Tate Gale took the loss.
LESTERVILLE (4-0) 102 063 0 — 12 9 2
IRENE (0-6) 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Michael Drotzmann and Micah Bartlett; Tate Gale, Preston Gall (6) and Sawyer Hanson
Lakers 14, Menno 4
Levi Wiersma notched three singles and Billy Hancock drove in four runs as the Yankton Lakers pounced on Menno 14-4 in seven innings Sunday night in South Central League amateur action at Riverside Field.
Rex Ryken, Owen Feser, Hancock and Sam Mooney all had two hits for the Lakers (3-3), while Ryken scored four times and Mooney scored three times.
Menno (4-2) got a double and single from Adam Walter, while Dylan Lehr tripled, and Mitch Vandenberg and Tyler Miller both singled.
Cobe Porter went the distance on the mound for Yankton, while Tom Sattler took the loss.
MENNO (4-2) 100 300 0 — 4 5 4
YANKTON (3-3) 320 150 3 — 14 13 2
