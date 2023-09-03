COLUMBIA, Mo. — South Dakota (1-4) fell in five sets to Northern Kentucky Sunday inside Hearnes Center. It was the final game of the Tiger Invitational for the Coyotes. Game scores went 17-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-12. 

Northern Kentucky (2-4) had two hitters in double-digits, including 19 kills from right side Abby Kanakry and 10 kills from outside hitter Joy Banks. Kanakry also put up five digs and four blocks for the Norse while hitting at a .359 clip. Banks added 15 digs, one service ace, and one block on the day to record her second double-double of the season.  

