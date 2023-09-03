COLUMBIA, Mo. — South Dakota (1-4) fell in five sets to Northern Kentucky Sunday inside Hearnes Center. It was the final game of the Tiger Invitational for the Coyotes. Game scores went 17-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-12.
Northern Kentucky (2-4) had two hitters in double-digits, including 19 kills from right side Abby Kanakry and 10 kills from outside hitter Joy Banks. Kanakry also put up five digs and four blocks for the Norse while hitting at a .359 clip. Banks added 15 digs, one service ace, and one block on the day to record her second double-double of the season.
Senior middle blocker Madison Harms put down a season-high 21 kills, just one kill shy of her career-high, for USD. The match-high total came on 27 attempts with no errors for a .778 hitting clip. Harms also added six blocks and one dig to her stat line for the match. Freshman setter Avery Van Hook put up a career-high and match-high 42 assists for the Yotes. She added 10 digs to record her third double-double on the year.
Junior libero Alaina Wolff put up 16 digs for the Coyotes. Freshman defensive specialist Caity Clancy made her first career start and third appearance for the Coyotes, putting up five digs, two service aces, and two assists. Junior outside hitter Kylen Sealock had 13 kills, six digs, three block assists, and one service ace on the day.
The Coyotes return to Vermillion to host the South Dakota Classic Sept. 7-8 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota’s home opener features Drake at 6 p.m. on Thursday. On Friday, the Coyotes will face IUPUI at 11 a.m. before taking on South Florida at 7 p.m. Friday night’s game against South Florida will be a white-out theme and will feature a banner unveiling for South Dakota’s regular season and championship titles in 2022.
Saturday: Missouri 3, USD 0
COLUMBIA, Mo. — South Dakota fell to Missouri in three sets Saturday afternoon insides Hearnes Center. It was the second of three matches for the Coyotes as a part of the Tiger Invitational hosted by Missouri. Games scores went 25-17, 25-19, 25-22.
Missouri had two hitters in double-digits, including a match-high 12 kills from junior Jordan Iliff. The right side had 12 kills and just one error to hit .524 on the match to compliment her career-high seven blocks, four digs, and two aces. Outside hitter Dilara Gedikoglu added 10 kills and three digs for the Tigers. Middle blocker Morgan Isenberg recorded a career-high nine blocks to help the Tigers outblock the Yotes 12-3.
Freshman setter Avery Van Hook recorded her second double-double on the season with 14 assists and a career-high and 13 digs. Her two blocks and two aces were also career highs. Junior outside hitter Kylen Sealock recorded a team-high 10 kills to go with her three digs. Senior outside hitter Evelyn Diederich followed with seven kills.
