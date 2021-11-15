DES MOINES, Iowa — South Dakota jumped out to a 29-12 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 61-46 victory over Drake in women’s basketball action on Monday.
Hannah Sjerven posted 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for USD (1-2). Liv Korngable had 14 points and six assists. Chloe Lamb scored 13 points and Grace Larkins added five steals.
For Drake (1-1), Megan Meyer and Maggie Bair each scored 10 points.
USD hosts Briar Cliff on Thursday. Start time is 7 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
SOUTH DAKOTA (1-2)
Liv Korngable 4-10 5-6 14, Chloe Lamb 5-9 2-3 13, Kyah Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Hannah Sjerven 9-14 6-8 25, Maddie Krull 2-5 0-0 5, Regan Sankey 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Larkins 2-5 0-0 4, Natalie Mazurek 0-2 0-0 0, Macy Guebert 0-1 0-0 0, Jeniah Ugofsky 0-0 0-0 0, Allison Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22-49 13-17 61.
DRAKE (1-1)
Katie Dinnebier 2-9 0-0 5, Megan Meyer 4-10 1-3 10, Maddie Petersen 1-4 2-2 4, Maggie Baier 4-13 0-0 10, Grace Berg 2-7 3-4 8, Ashley Ilams 0-0 0-0 0, Anna Miller 0-5 1-2 1, Allie Wooldridge 2-4 0-0 5, Hannah Fuller 0-2 0-0 0, Courtney Becker 0-1 1-2 1, Sarah Beth Gueldner 0-3 2-4 2. TOTALS: 15-58 10-17 46.
SOUTH DAKOTA 29 11 12 9 — 61
DRAKE 12 7 15 12 — 46
Three-Pointers: DU 6-28 (Bair 2-2, Dinnebier 1-5, Meryer 1-6, Berg 1-3, Woodridge 1-2, Petersen 0-3, Miller 0-1, Fuller 0-2, Becker 0-1, Gueldner 0-3), USD 4-12 (Korngable 1-2, Lamb 1-2, Sjerven 1-3, Krull 1-3, Watson 0-2, Larkins 0-1). Rebounds: USD 40 (Sjerven 12), DU 34 (Berg 6). Assists: USD 9 (Korngable 6), DU 7 (Meyer 3). Steals: DU 10 (Dinnebier 3, Berg 3), USD 9 (Larkins 5). Blocked Shots: USD 3 (Sjerven 3), DU 3 (Bair 2). Personal Fouls: USD 20, DU 19. Fouled Out: Lamb, Bair. Turnovers: USD 22, DU 20.
