After years and years of discussion between administrators, coaches, committees and subcommittees, could South Dakota stay with its seven-class system for high school football?
It very well could.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) Board of Directors voted 7-1 to advance on first reading a motion that would restructure the state’s four 11-man football classes for the 2021 season.
The second reading — and potential adoption — will come in the board’s January meeting.
Under the motion, the top-nine schools would be the Sioux Falls ‘metro’ schools: new Sioux Falls Jefferson, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Rapid City Central, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sioux Falls Washington, Rapid City Stevens, O’Gorman, Brandon Valley and Harrisburg.
From there, 11-man football would look like this:
11AA (next 11): Aberdeen Central and Watertown would drop down from the current top level, and would be joined by Brookings, Yankton, Sturgis, Douglas, Mitchell, Huron, Pierre, Spearfish and Tea Area.
11A (next 14): Belle Fourche, West Central, Sioux Falls Christian, Dakota Valley, Vermillion, Lennox, Madison, Sisseton, Milbank, Canton, Chamberlain, Custer, Dell Rapids and Tri-Valley.
The remaining schools would be in 11B and the three 9-man classes would remain the same.
The motion for that system was proposed by Avon superintendent and football coach Tom Culver, who said it would help provide the SDHSAA staff with some guidance on developing schedules for the 2021 season.
Rapid City Central principal Michael Talley — the lone ‘no’ vote — expressed concern over what was being voted on: Essentially that the initial plan brought to the Board of Directors for Wednesday’s meeting was never voted on and that the members were then asked to vote on a new motion.
Culver replied that the new motion satisfies the process, instead of “jumping with both feet into something completely new.” Within the next year, people will have an opportunity to provide their input, he added.
“In my mind, it’s a small change from what we currently have right now in our seven-class system,” Culver said.
The initial proposal — crafted by Sioux Falls Roosevelt activities director Steve Moore and football coach Kim Nelson — brought to the Board of Directors was for four 11-man classes (and to keep the 9-man ranks where they are).
Moore, who called his plan ‘out of the box,’ said his proposal was built around regular season schedules, a program’s recent history of success and maintaining conference affiliations.
“It’s a plan that I think needs to be reevaluated every year or every two years,” Moore said.
A few board members questioned the factors that would be involved in a reorganization under Moore’s plan, if Average Daily Membership (ADM) wasn’t the sole determinant.
“I have some heartburn about all of this, because the devil is in the details, and concerns of the member schools that haven’t been heard,” Talley said.
Talley added later that he was concerned about the process and that he wanted to make sure schools had an opportunity to provide feedback on the plan before he voted.
As the discussion continued, SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said he did not feel 100 percent comfortable with the plan until some of those details were ironed out.
“We have to have something, instead of saying, ‘This is common sense,’” Swartos said.
The idea, he added, had merit, but ideally, the SDHSAA staff would have liked to have a set plan to bring to the Board of Directors for their January meeting.
“I think it’s really intriguing, but as the director of this association, I think we need to have that process if we move forward,” Swartos said.
Four administrators from current Class 11A schools — Dakota Valley, Lennox, Madison, Belle Fourche — spoke during the public forum at the onset of the meeting.
Dakota Valley activities director Bill Clements questioned whether the term ‘competitiveness’ would be a consideration used for all sports or only for football.
Lennox superintendent Chad Conaway, who said Lennox was opposed to the proposal, questioned the fairness of having schools with an ADM of 3-4 times less than an opponent.
Madison activities director Michael Ricke said the idea of taking into an account ‘competitiveness’ is a “slippery slope” and that ADM was such a “big consideration” years ago when the top level of 11-man football was split into AAA/AA, but “why now is that not a factor?”
The idea of what constitutes ‘competitiveness’ was again brought up by Belle Fourche activities director Adam Nowowiejski.
“For us in Belle Fourche, success for us is making the first round of the playoffs,” he added. “Success at Sioux Falls Roosevelt or Sioux Falls Washington, or West Central, or even Dell Rapids, for them may be to reach the Dome every year.”
Under the initial 11-man reclassification proposal, Brandon Valley would have remained in the top class, but activities director Randy Marso did say the proposal “does a disservice to our ESD conference.”
“Some say conferences aren’t as important as the football schedule, but to some people, they are,” he added.
Arranging schedules by who can compete, Marso said, is a “slippery slope.”
It’s also been a lengthy ride for the topic of football classifications, especially within the past year.
During its meeting back in April, the Board of Directors did not pass a five-class proposal but instead voted 7-1 to reconvene the Football Advisory Committee to craft a new five-class system.
A month later, the Advisory Committee decided to request a subcommittee to bring in more people to the discussion on football classifications. That request was approved a week later by the Board of Directors to direct the subcommittee to deliver one five-class proposal and one six-class proposal to the board by Nov. 1.
At its meeting last week, the Advisory subcommittee voted in favor of a proposal to accept an 11-man proposal brought to the group by Sioux Falls Roosevelt athletic director Steve Moore and football coach Kim Nelson.
That’s where things stood for Wednesday’s Board of Directors meeting.
Winter Sports/Fine Arts
The Board of Directors approved a task force recommendation that winter sports/fine arts proceed on schedule, with a series of rule modifications for each sport or activity.
All winter sports (gymnastics/wrestling/girls and boys basketball) will begin practices throughout the month of November. Yankton’s first gymnastics event is a home quadrangular on Nov. 30, while wrestling will begin Dec. 3. The basketball teams are set for a Dec. 11 season opener in Spearfish.
The Board of Directors also approved a change to the basketball postseason format, in that teams are only required to play 10 games (a decrease from 14). For each difference between the actual number of games played and the 10-game minimum, a team will be granted a Tier 4 power point loss (30 points), for calculation of regional seeding.
Just as was the case for fall sports, attendance limitations could be in effect for winter sports, based on what each school decides. The Board of Directors approved the task force’s suggestion that schools should encourage and support the use of masks by spectators, and that if fan attendance is being limited, schools should consider using a pass system.
Volleyball SoDak 16
Follow the football discussion, the Board of Directors approved a change in the sport of volleyball.
Due to potential conflicts with schools serving as a neutral site for Class A and B volleyball SoDak 16 matches, a change was proposed that would allow the higher seeds to host those matches — as is the case in Class AA.
SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch said there wouldn’t be many options to host those neutral sites for Class A and B, given that it would mean a third school would be involved in the process, which could mean a third community spread of the coronavirus.
We have to do what’s best for the two schools involved in those scenarios and go from there,” Auch said.
The approval is for the SoDak 16 matches this season.
