PARKSTON — Ty Neugebauer homered to spark Parkston past Menno-Scotland 5-1 in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Tate Klumb doubled for Parkston. Jay Storm and Maddox Brissette each had a hit in the victory.
Bryce Sattler had the lone Trapper hit.
Kaleb Weber went the distance, striking out five, in the win. Trent Guthmiller took the loss.
Parkston, 10-1, travels to Canton on Friday. Menno-Scotland hosts Baltic on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.