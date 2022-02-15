The earliest home opening day in Mount Marty baseball history resulted in a pair of wins over Waldorf Tuesday afternoon at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium, including a walk-off home run for a reigning Player of the Year.
The Lancers picked up a 5-0 win in game one of the doubleheader and a 3-1 walk-off win in game two.
Reigning GPAC Player of the Year Billy Hancock hit the lone home run of the day, but it couldn’t have come at a better time for Mount Marty, as his blast to left-center gave the Lancers an extra inning walk-off win to cap the day.
“In the second game, it’s nice to be the home team, and it’s nice to have guys like Billy Hancock in your lineup,” Bernatow said. “I’m just happy he got a pitch to hit. They (Waldorf) had done a good job all day in terms of their pitchers and how they attacked our hitters.”
Hancock was 0-for-3 for the game and 1-for-7 for the day entering his final at-bat of the day. Hancock got a pitch that he said couldn’t get any more “middle, middle” and gave it a ride.
“I had a couple tough AB’s (at-bats) before that and I just told myself to go back to what you’re doing, stay through the baseball and hood things will happen,” Hancock said.
The game was in extra innings due to great starts for both starting pitchers. The Lancers’ Clayton Chipchase and Waldorf’s Gavin Williams worked four innings of strong work. Jett Hasegawa gave up an unearned run in the fifth inning, and Williams gave one up in the bottom of the inning to tie the game back up.
Neither side could push a run across in the sixth or seventh inning, and with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Lancers’ top power hitter came in clutch.
Zane Salley tallied two hits and scored the first run for the Lancers on a Josh Mares fly ball. Evan Bock walked three times and scored on the Hancock home run. William Rauch added a base hit.
Chris Rofe picked up the win for Mount Marty, pitching two clean innings of relief.
In game one, timely hitting and solid pitching gave the Lancers a 5-0 win. Conner Capps tallied two hits and two RBI for the Lancers.
Hancock and Caid Koletzky added doubles and Koletzky drove in a run. Jet Weber and Julito Fazzini added base hits.
Tyler Priest got the opening game start for the Lancers, pitching three innings and striking out three. Dylan Nicholson threw the next three innings for the Lancers, striking out six, and Myles Brown struck out the side to end the game in the top of the seventh.
Overall, the Lancer pitching staff allowed one unearned run (zero earned) over 15 innings of work on opening day.
“Coach (Josh) Teichroew is doing a really good job with the staff, and I feel like this staff is doing a good job responding,” Bernatow said. “With having some older guys that have had good success and a lot of good leaders on the staff, not only do we have good leaders, but we have some guys who are battle tested.”
The Lancers are back home Saturday and Sunday against Presentation at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
