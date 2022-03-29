HARTINGTON, Neb. — A pair of high-speed victories by Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker — one of which may be a state record — highlighted a pair of runner-up team finishes in the Cedar Catholic Invitational track and field meet, held Tuesday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Battle Creek won both team titles, 191 to 120 over the Trojans on the boys’ side, and 144.33 to 110 over the Trojans on the girls’ side.
The Tri County Northeast and Crofton girls tied for third, each with 50 points. Wynot scored 41.33, Niobrara-Verdigre scored 40, Bloomfield scored 29, Randolph finished at 11 and Hartington-Newcastle scored two points on the day.
The Hartington-Newcastle boys were third with 71 points. Wynot scored 28.5 points, with Bloomfield at 27 points, Crofton at 23.5 points and Tri County Northeast at 21.5 points.
Battle Creek won eight events, including three individual wins from Landon Olson. Olson won the 100 (11.50), high jump (6-2) and long jump (22-7), with Battle Creek sweeping the top three places in the 100 and long jump. Dylan Amick also led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 300 hurdles, winning in 43.39.
Noecker swept the 1600 (4:30.77) and 3200 (9:22.19) in impressive fashion, two of the Trojans’ seven victories on the day. The 3200 time is a personal best and is unofficially a state Class C record, pending confirmation.
Cedar Catholic also swept the middle distance events, as Alex Kuehn won the 400 (52.31), Carson Arens won the 800 (2:11.87) and the Trojans won the 1600 (3:42.47) and 3200 (8:48.88) relays.
Also for Cedar Catholic, Jaxson Bernecker won the discus (141-0).
Crofton’s Mayson Ostermeyer won the pole vault (12-0). Hartington-Newcastle’s Bennett Sievers won the triple jump (40-9 1/2).
The Battle Creek girls had three victories, led by double-winner Mya Zohner. Zohner won the pole vault (10-0) and triple jump (34-1 1/2).
Cedar Catholic had five victories, led by wins in the 400 (1:01.61) and 800 (2:28.84) by Laney Kathol. Grace Reifenrath won the 200 (28.19), Lexi Eickhoff won the discus (102-0) and the Trojans won the 1600 relay (4:16.71).
Tri County Northeast’s Jordyn Carr was a double-winner, claiming the 100 (13.43) and the long jump (17-1 1/2). Crofton’s Jordyn Arens was also a double-winner, taking the 1600 (5:38.62) and 3200 (12:13.35) in dominant fashion.
Bloomfield’s Madison Abbenhaus won the 300 hurdles (50.63). Niobrara-Verdigre’s Andrea Sucha won the high jump (5-0). The Wynot girls won the 400 relay (52.89).
Gregory Inv.
GREGORY — Mount Vernon-Plankinton swept team honors at the Gregory Invitational track and field meet, held Tuesday.
MVP won the boys’ title 141 to 88 over Gregory. Burke (82.5) and Winner (81) placed third and fourth, with Bon Homme and Wagner tying for fifth at 62 points.
Also on the boys’ side, Andes Central-Dakota Christian scored three points.
On the girls’ side, MVP beat Burke 136 to 108.5. Jones County (75) was a distant third, followed by Winner (68) and Bon Homme (53). Wagner scored 40 points and AC-DC scored 38.5 points on the day.
The MVP girls won five events, with Berkeley Engelland winning the 100 (13.23), 200 (27.63) and 400 (59.36).
Burke’s Piper Hanson had a hand in four victories, helping the Cougars to seven wins on the day. She claimed the 100- (17.14) and 300-meter (50.50) hurdles, and ran on winning 800 (1:56.67) and 1600 (4:37.48) relays. Bridget Bartling also ran on both winning relays.
The Bon Homme girls had one victory, as Raelee Lanphear, Kenadee Kozak, Roper Lhotak and Peyton Hellman teamed up to win the medley relay in 5:01.50.
Also on the girls’ side, Winner’s Ellie Brozik won the triple jump (34-6) and anchored the Warriors to victory in the 400 relay (53.92).
The MVP boys had just two wins, with Reed Rus contributing to both. He won the 300 hurdles (45.03) then anchored the Titans to victory in the 1600 relay (3:52.62).
Bon Homme had two wins, with Isaac Crownover contributing to both. He won the 200 (23.64) and helped the Cavaliers to victory in the medley relay (4:04.25), running with Easton Mudder, Riley Rothschadl and Nate Hall.
Wagner’s Lael Young won the 400 in 57.33.
Burke’s Ben Witt won the 800 (2:06.81) and long jump (20-5), then helped the Cougars to victory in the 800 relay (1:40.92).
The Winner boys won four events, with two athletes each contributing to one individual and one relay win. Aaron Monk won the 110 hurdles (15.27), Shawn Hammerbeck won the shot put (40-7) and both ran on the Warriors’ winning 400 relay (46.15). Winner also won the 3200 relay (9:23.47).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.