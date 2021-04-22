VERMILLION — Elk Point-Jefferson claimed a 3-2 victory over Vermillion in club high school baseball action on Thursday at Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
For Elk Point-Jefferson, Skylar Swatek and Andrew Nearman had three hits, with Swatek recording a double. Hunter Geary and Tyler Goehring each had a hit in the victory.
For Vermillion, Ben Burbach and Reece Proefrock each had two hits. Jake Jensen and TJ Tracy each tripled for Vermillion. Willis Robertson and Clayton Sorensen each had a hit.
Goehring picked up the win in relief, striking out two in his 2 1/3 innings of work. Robertson took the loss in relief, striking out six in his four innings of work.
Vermillion, 4-4, hosts Hanson-Aurora on Saturday.
Parkston-Ethan-Tripp 18, Hanson-Aurora 5
PARKSTON — Parkston-Ethan-Tripp took control with an 18-5 win over Hanson-Aurora on Thursday in Parkston.
For P-E-T, Max Scott doubled and singled, and Ty Neugebauer had two hits. Landon Sudbeck, Logan Heidinger and Jon Akre each had a hit.
Kade Bialas picked up the win.
P-E-T, 4-1, hosts Beresford today (Friday). Start time is set for 8 p.m.
JV: Roosevelt II 13-5, Yankton 1-4
The Sioux Falls Roosevelt II squad swept Yankton in JV baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Roosevelt used a pair of five-run innings to claim a 13-1 victory in the opener.
For Yankton, Paul McGlone doubled to lead the way. Mac Ryken, Garrett Nelson and Isaiah Schelhaas each had a hit.
Mac Ryken took the loss.
Roosevelt rallied to a 5-4 victory in the nightcap.
McGlone doubled and singled for Yankton. Cooper Grotenhuis had a triple and two RBI. Hudson Rettig doubled, and Mac Ryken added a hit in the effort.
Nelson took the loss, striking out four.
Yankton faces the Roosevelt II squad again on Monday in Sioux Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.