South Dakota Coyotes head football coach Bob Nielson touched on the importance of creating more balance offensively as the Coyotes, 1-1, prepare to host the Lamar Cardinals Saturday at the DakotaDome.

“We had a couple of good drives (in the 24-0 USD victory over St. Thomas in Week 2) but had a difficult time when we got into off-schedule situations, whether it was a result of a penalty or negative play,” Nielson said. “We’ve got to be better and certainly left some points on the field. “

