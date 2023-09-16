South Dakota Coyotes head football coach Bob Nielson touched on the importance of creating more balance offensively as the Coyotes, 1-1, prepare to host the Lamar Cardinals Saturday at the DakotaDome.
“We had a couple of good drives (in the 24-0 USD victory over St. Thomas in Week 2) but had a difficult time when we got into off-schedule situations, whether it was a result of a penalty or negative play,” Nielson said. “We’ve got to be better and certainly left some points on the field. “
Kickoff between the Cardinals and Coyotes is set for 1 p.m..
The Coyotes had just 21 yards rushing on 11 carries in the first half of that contest. They gained 85 yards on 19 carries in the second half.
“It’s an area that we’ve got to continue to get better. We’ve played two good rush defenses (in Missouri and St. Thomas), but at the same time, we don’t feel good about where we’re at in regard to our ability to rush the football. We’ve got to keep working on that to establish better balance on our offense.”
South Dakota saw success when it was able to run the football last Saturday. On the first drive of the second half, Coyotes running back Travis Theis had 34 yards on seven carries to help give the Coyotes a 14-0 lead.
Fellow running back Nate Thomas, who returned from a season-ending injury in 2022, scored on a 25-yard run to give USD a 24-0 lead in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve been trying to make sure (Nate) is confident and ready to go,” Nielson said. “He’s demonstrated that without question. He’ll get worked back into the rotation starting this week.”
Lamar, under the leadership of first-year head coach Pete Rossomando, is 0-2 after a tough start to the season: a 42-17 loss to No. 8 Idaho and a 24-14 loss to FBS foe Louisiana-Monroe.
Nielson mentioned the improvement the Cardinals showed from game one to game two. He added that the Coyotes’ defense needs to be ready to adjust to a unique style of offense Lamar runs.
“Lamar is going to throw RPOs and spread the field a little more (with a) spread running game that forces you to do things differently defensively than we did last week,” Nielson said.
Still, the Coyotes defense is confident going into the contest after a shutout.
“That’s a big deal in college football. You don’t see many shutouts,” Nielson said. “It’s attributed to the way college offenses have become. Our defense did a great job. With the exception of maybe the very late drives where we were playing soft as time was running out before the half and the end of the game, (St. Thomas) crossed midfield once. By making them drive long fields and playing good defense, we were able to keep that shut out. That is a source of pride defensively.”
The Coyotes hope to continue their strong play defensively and show consistency offensively against the Cardinals Saturday.
