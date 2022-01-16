COLTON — Winner beat out Canton and Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes for top honors in the 17-team Tri-Valley Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday in Colton.
Winner finished at 239.5 points, ahead of the C-Hawks (227) and KWLPG (199). For Winner, Kaden Keiser (145), Riley Orel (160) and Joey Cole (170) won titles, with Keiser (25-0) and Orel (18-0) remaining undefeated.
For KWLPG, Gavin Braun (106) and Lucas Lenz (152) won titles.
Parker was fifth with 129 points, led by a runner-up finish from Levi Wieman at 220 pounds.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon scored 117 points to finish sixth. Isaac Crownover won the 182-pound title for BHSA.
Elk Point-Jefferson scored 100 points to place ninth. Lucas Hueser (145) and Gavin Jacobs (182) each finished second for the Huskies.
Canton’s Kale Ask (132 pounds, 12-0) and Andy Meyer (138 pounds, 25-0) also remained undefeated on the season.
Battle Creek Inv.
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Host Battle Creek beat out Crofton-Bloomfield for top honors in the 17-team Battle Creek Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Battle Creek scored 234.5 points, edging out Crofton-Bloomfield (219). For Battle Creek, Ayden Wintz (113), Wyatt Nierodzik (160) and Dahlas Zlomke (285) won titles. Zlomke improved to 27-0 on the season.
Crofton-Bloomfield was led by titles from Robbie Fisher (106), Hudson Barger (120), William Poppe (145) and Jared Janssen (220).
Quad County Northeast finished seventh with 72 points. Kolby Casey won the 195-pound title for the Flames.
Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 68.5 points to place eighth. Braeden Kleinschmit led the Trojans with a runner-up finish at 132 pounds.
Ponca finished with 62 points. Dalton Anderson remained undefeated (23-0) with his 126-pound title.
Niobrara-Verdigre had four points on the day.
Harrisburg Girls’ Inv.
HARRISBURG — Several area programs, including Yankton, had athletes competing in the Harrisburg Girls’ Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.
Pierre scored 124 points to win the event, beating out Canton (97) and host Harrisburg (71).
Viborg-Hurley finished fourth with 58 points. Gia Miller (170) and Hope Orr (285) each finished second for the Cougars. Lauren Petersen (190) added a third place finish.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon placed fifth with 56 points. Both of the team’s wrestlers, Britney Rueb (113) and Peyton Hellman (126), won titles.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson scored 26 points. Tavyn Valder (113) and Reese Olson (126) each finished fourth for the squad.
Yankton finished with 10 points in the event. Keira Christ and Monica Massey each fell in the consolation semifinals at 113 pounds for the Gazelles.
Jerry Opbroek Inv.
MITCHELL — Parkston finished sixth and Beresford-Alcester-Hudson placed eighth in the nine-team Jerry Opbroek Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Mitchell.
Pierre won the title with 185 points, beating out Sturgis (172) and Rapid City Stevens (163.5). Blake Judson won the 138-pound title for Pierre, with the Governors claiming five runner-up finishes.
Parkston scored 106 points. Porter Neugebauer won the 152-pound title for the Trojans.
BAH finished with 41 points, led by third place finishes from Landon Schurch (195) and Chris Wirth (285).
Ord Girls’ Inv.
ORD, Neb. — Madisen Petersen won the 120-pound title for Crofton at the Ord Girls’ Wrestling Invitational on Friday.
Annabelle Poppe finished fourth at 165 pounds for the Warriors.
