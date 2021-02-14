BERESFORD — Beresford built a 10-point halftime lead and held on for a 40-32 victory over Vermillion in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kara Niles scored 13 points and Laura Bogue scored 12 points for Beresford. Savannah Beeson added seven points and 10 rebounds for the Watchdogs.
For Vermillion, Lexi Plitzuweit and Brooke Jensen each had seven points.
Both teams face Wagner next, Beresford at Wagner on Monday and Vermillion at home against the Red Raiders on Tuesday.
VERMILLION (10-8) 2 10 16 4 — 32
BERESFORD (4-9) 10 12 9 9 — 40
Washington 58, Lincoln 23
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Washington built a 32-12 halftime lead and cruised to a 58-23 rout of in-town rival Sioux Falls Lincoln in girls’ basketball action on Saturdya.
Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals fo Washington. Sydni Schetnan posted 13 points and five blocked shots. Eden Hullinger added seven assists in the victory.
Jaydyn Fikse led Lincoln with 10 points.
Washington hosts Tea Area on Tuesday. Lincoln travels to Harrisburg on Tuesday, the final road contest of the season for the Patriots.
LINCOLN (3-9) 6 6 5 6 — 23
WASHINGTON (10-2) 14 18 13 13 — 58
Brandon Valley 54, Roosevelt 40
BRANDON — Hillary Behrens scored 19 points to lead Brandon Valley past Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54-40 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
India Bradfield added 14 points in the victory.
Cierra Watkins led Roosevelt with 15 points.
Brandon Valley, 12-4, takes on Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday. Roosevelt faces Pierre on Friday.
ROOSEVELT (6-10) 8 7 11 14 — 40
BRANDON VALLEY (12-4) 13 19 10 12 — 54
Harrisburg 60, Mitchell 52
HARRISBURG — Emilee Boyer scored a game-high 25 points to lead Harrisburg past Mitchell 60-52 in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday. The decision snapped Mitchell’s 10-game win streak.
Carolyn Haar scored 11 points and Sydney Hybertson added 10 points in the victory.
For Mitchell, Macy Kempf scored 18 points.
Harrisburg, 14-2, hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln on Tuesday. Mitchell,13-3, travels to Yankton on Friday.
Canton 40, Madison 31
MADISON — Paige Schroedermeier finished with 12 points and 10 steals to lead Canton past Madison 40-31 in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Amanda Lease scored 10 points for Canton, which had 20 steals and forced 29 turnovers in the contest.
Zoey Gerry led Madison with 10 points and nine rebounds. Abby Brooks added nine points and 11 rebounds.
Canton, 10-5, travels to Menno on Monday. Madison hosts Milbank on Tuesday.
CANTON (10-5) 6 3 16 15 — 40
MADISON (5-12) 5 9 6 11 — 31
McCook Central-Montrose 64, Garretson 52
GARRETSON —Ashtyn Wobig and Madisen Koepsell combined for 55 points to lead McCook Central-Montrose past Garretson 64-52 in Big East Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Wobig scored a game-high 29 points for MCM. Koepsell added 26 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Lizzie Olson led Garretson with 24 points and eight rebounds. Jaelyn Benson added 11 points.
Flandreau 58, CWL 40
FLANDREAU — Claire Sheppard posted 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead Flandreau past Clark-Willow Lake 58-40 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Bella Pavlis scored 13 points, and Lizzie Pavlis added eight points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Alicia Vig led CWL with eight points.
Flandreau, 11-6, travels to Parker on Monday. CWL, 5-13, travels to Britton-Hecla on Tuesday.
Tri-Valley 52, Milbank 35
MILBANK — Tri-Valley outscored Milbank 31-19 in the second half to pull away to a 52-35 victory over the Bulldogs in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kaitlyn Mohnen posted 10 points and 10 rebounds for Tri-Valley. Tabor Teel also scored 10 points. Blayne Gacke added five steals in the victory.
Isabella Anderson led Milbank with 13 points.
Tri-Valley, 9-8, hosts McCook Central-Montrose on Monday. Milbank ends the regular season at Madison on Tuesday.
TRI-VALLEY (9-8) 7 14 17 14 — 52
MILBANK (5-14) 5 11 11 8 — 35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.