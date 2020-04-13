The steps along the way may have been unplanned, but the end result is precisely what Mason Archambault wanted.
He wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.
He wanted to play Division I college basketball.
“It’s crazy. I took a different path than I thought I would,” Archambault said Monday morning from his hometown of Rapid City.
“I didn’t go to school for half a year and then went to a junior college, but now I’m right where I wanted to be.”
Where that is — or, will be — is the University of South Dakota.
Archambault, a 2017 Rapid City Stevens graduate, announced last week that he is transferring from Gillette College (Wyoming) to USD, where the 6-foot-1 guard will have two seasons of eligibility for the Coyotes.
A two-time Class AA first team all-state selection while at Rapid City Stevens, Archambault ultimately decided to attend a preparatory school in Florida, where his father, Russ, lives.
That stay lasted two weeks, and he returned home to Rapid City, but was contacted by Gillette College head coach Shawn Neary about coming across the border.
Following that final semester of the 2017-18 school year, Archambault then played two seasons at Gillette. This past season, he averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, and made 45.8 percent of his three-pointers and 82.3 percent of his free throws.
That experience at Gillette no doubt aided him in his drive to one day land at a Division I program, Archambault said.
“It for sure helped me,” he said.
“We played a bunch of Division I players every year, and coach (Neary) runs it like a D-I program outside of basketball, too.”
Eventually USD expressed an interest in bringing Archambault to Vermillion, and he immediately jumped at the opportunity, he said.
It’s allowed him to follow in his father’s footsteps. Russ played two seasons at the University of Minnesota, and was part of the Gophers’ run to the Final Four in 1997 (that accomplishment was later vacated due to an academic scandal).
Finally, Archambault will have his chance at the highest level of college basketball.
“It’s a dream come true,” Archambault said. “I’ve always wanted to play Division I.”
He’ll now have that opportunity in his home state.
“I just really liked the school, and it’s close to my family,” Archambault said of USD. “It’s just perfect.”
Archambault became the third junior college player last week to commit to USD, as he joined Scottsdale Community College (Arizona) teammates Xavier Fuller and Michael ‘Boogie’ Anderson.
The Coyotes, under head coach Todd Lee, will graduate four seniors from this past season’s 20-win campaign. They will, though, see the redshirt trio of A.J. Plitzuweit (Vermillion), Kanon Koster and Brady Heiman become eligible.
“I think we have a chance to be really good,” Archambault said.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.