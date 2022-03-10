Todd Lee is no longer the head men’s basketball coach at the University of South Dakota, according to an announcement from USD.
Lee, the 2021 Summit League Coach of the Year, coached the Coyotes for four seasons, compiling a 66-52 record. USD was 19-12 this season, including an 11-7 record and a fifth-place finish in the Summit League. The Coyotes advanced to the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament, falling to eventual champion South Dakota State.
“We greatly appreciate Coach Lee’s dedication to the men’s basketball program over the past four years,” said USD Athletic Director David Herbster in a statement. “We have decided to move the program in a different direction and will be initiating a search for a new head men’s basketball coach immediately. I am grateful to Todd for his leadership through unprecedented times and wish him all the best personally and professionally in his future endeavors.”
The Coyotes did not have a senior in the 2021-22 season, and will see the return of 2020 all-Summit first-team selection A.J. Plitzuweit, who missed the 2021-22 season due to a serious injury late in the 2020-21 season.
