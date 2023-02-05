SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota swimming and diving team member Stella Fairbanks won both diving events as part of four event wins for the team on day two of the Coyote Invitational on Saturday inside the Midco Aquatic Center.

Fairbanks, a junior, secured first-place finishes in both diving competitions for the third-straight meet, taking the one-meter and three-meter events.

