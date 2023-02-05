SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota swimming and diving team member Stella Fairbanks won both diving events as part of four event wins for the team on day two of the Coyote Invitational on Saturday inside the Midco Aquatic Center.
Fairbanks, a junior, secured first-place finishes in both diving competitions for the third-straight meet, taking the one-meter and three-meter events.
Fairbanks upped her season win total to nine by scoring 227.55 points on the one-meter board and 251.70 on the three-meter board.
South Dakota received an individual first-place effort from freshman Camilla Brogger-Andersen in the 1650 free (17:50.76) while the men’s foursome of Zachary Kopp, Jack Berdahl, Mack Sathre and Alec Thomas won the 200 medley relay in 1:32.07.
Aidan Gantenbein posted a runner-up finish in the 100 back (52.02) while Matthew Sorbe was second in the 1650 free (16:36.52).
Chelsea Webber earned a runner-up finish in the 200 back (2:10.46) while South Dakota also received second-place efforts from Samantha Mersnick on the one-meter diving board (222.05) and Kayla Middaugh on the three-meter diving board (242.15).
The Coyote women’s quartet of Skyler Leverenz, Kara Owens, Sara Mayer and Emily Kahn were second in the 400 free relay (3:35.10) while the men’s foursome of Thomas, Sathre, Parker Sonnabend and Brennon Conner were third in 3:06.95.
Third-place performances came from Sophia Vitela in the 1650 free (18:40.58), Leverenz in the 100 IM (1:00.08), Mayer in the 200 fly (2:11.56), Mady Schmidt on the three-meter diving board (230.40) along with Thomas in the 200 back (1:55.22).
This was the final regular season meet for the Coyotes who will have a couple of weeks to prepare for the Summit League Championships, which take place Feb. 22-25 in Minneapolis, Minn.
