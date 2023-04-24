ST. LOUIS — South Dakota’s Trevor Shohoney highlights the 2022 Missouri Valley Football Conference academic award winners announced Monday by the league office. He is part of a group of athletes who earned the league’s highest academic achievement by capturing the MVFC President’s Council Academic Excellence Award.

The President's Council Academic Excellence Award requires a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average (through the Fall 2022 semester) and participation in athletics a minimum of two years. The student-athlete must be scheduled to graduate by the end of the summer of 2023.

