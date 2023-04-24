ST. LOUIS — South Dakota’s Trevor Shohoney highlights the 2022 Missouri Valley Football Conference academic award winners announced Monday by the league office. He is part of a group of athletes who earned the league’s highest academic achievement by capturing the MVFC President’s Council Academic Excellence Award.
The President's Council Academic Excellence Award requires a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average (through the Fall 2022 semester) and participation in athletics a minimum of two years. The student-athlete must be scheduled to graduate by the end of the summer of 2023.
Twenty-five Coyotes including Shohoney received the league’s Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award, which requires a minimum GPA of 3.2 for the previous two semesters and participation in athletics a minimum of two years (freshmen are not eligible).
Two area athletes competing for South Dakota State were also honored, Michael Drotzmann and Chase Mason.
In addition, 67 Coyotes were named to the 2022 MVFC Honor Roll, which recognizes academic achievement of student-athletes. To qualify for the Honor Roll, a student-athlete must have recorded a minimum 3.0 grade point average for a specified term (Fall 2022), must have been a member of the football team, and must have a minimum of 12 hours of enrollment during the fall.
Drotzmann, a junior punter from Yankton, was named to the Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award as well as the honor roll. Mason, a redshirt freshman quarterback from Hurley, was also named to the honor roll.
All South Dakota MVFC Academic Award winners are listed below:
PRESIDENT'S COUNCIL ACADEMIC AWARD
COMMISSIONER’S ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD
John Bickle, Dominic Caggiano, Carson Camp, Jacob Cheeseman, Josh Crownover, Clayton Denker, Dalton Godfrey, Austin Goehring, Colton Harberts, Stephen Hillis, Alex Jensen, Cliff Johnson, Ben Kohls, Sam Kohls, Will Leyland, Jackson Marx, Brock Mogensen, Cade Parker, Jacob Remmert, Austin Rosetta, Trevor Shohoney, Jason Simon-Ressler, Cole Stenstrom, Travis Theis, Zach Witte
Carter Bell, John Bickle, Datwan Blackwood, Matteo Bonnin, Aidan Bouman, Troy Bounting, Dominic Caggiano, Carson Camp, Jacob Cheeseman, Jack Clougherty, Joe Cotton, Josh Crownover, Clayton Denker, Will Dunn, NJ Elias, Caden Ellingson, Isaac Erbes, Cody Fayette, Zander Flucas, JJ Galbreath, Josiah Ganues, Dalton Godfrey, Austin Goehring, Jack Hagy, Colton Harberts, Bryce Henderson, Stephen Hillis, Blake Holden, Cory Hollinger, Alex Jensen, Jonathan Joanis, Cliff Johnson, Ben Kohls, Sam Kohls, Brady Koupal, Jordan Larsen, Josh Larsen, Will Leyland, Joey Lombard, Makai Lovett, Mike Mansaray, Jack Martens, Jackson Marx, Caleb McKenzie, Da’Raun McKinney, Matt Medill, Brock Mogensen, Eddie Ogamba, Mackenson Owens, Cade Parker, Charles Pierre Jr., Austin Rosetta, Dominic Reaves, Jacob Remmert, Micah Roane, Mike Sajenko, Jason Samec, Michael Scott, Trevor Shohoney, Jason Simon-Ressler, Noah Smith, Jakari Starling, Cole Stenstrom, Kel Stroud, Travis Theis, Brendan Webb, Zach Witte
