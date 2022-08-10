The Yankton Gazelles return five of seven varsity players as they begin the 2022 girls’ tennis season today (Thursday) in Brookings.
Gone from the 2021 squad, which finished second in Class A, are Maggie Schaefer and Kayla Marsh. Schaefer finished second at flight one singles and teamed with Nora Krajewski to finish second at flight one doubles. Marsh competed at flight three doubles.
Nora Krajewski, a freshman, won the flight two singles title a year ago. Sabrina Krajewski, also a freshman, won the singles title at flight three. Senior Frannie Kouri returns after a fifth-place finish at flight four singles. Sophomore Addison Gordon placed fifth at flight five singles a year ago. Paige Mitzel, another freshman, was second at flight six singles. Sabrina Krajewski and Gordon teamed up to place third at flight two doubles.
“We have a lot of returning experience,” said Yankton head girls’ tennis coach Vanessa Rockne. “All of our returning (varsity) players, with the exception of Paige, are in their third season of varsity action. That’s a huge edge for us.”
Several different players will be competing for the sixth spot on varsity, with sophomores Evelyne Lima-Zapon and Natasha Wells, freshman Meagan Scott and eighth grader Kara Koerner among the frontrunners.
“We might have to rotate players the first couple of meets,” Rockne said. “But I am confident someone will step up and we will get the roster set.”
Others competing for varsity and junior varsity court time include senior Ella Hosmer, juniors Annie Baumann and Presley Sedlacek; freshmen Ellie Baumann, Brooklynn Bentley, Elise Koller, Callie Lotz, Kathryn Nelsen and Lillian Poeschl; eighth graders McKenzie Brockmoller, Sienna Cuka, Harper Hosmer and Tori Miller; and seventh graders Willa Benson, Hailee Keleher and Vera Sprecher.
“It’s great to see the increased numbers (in the program) the past couple years,” Rockne said. “Hopefully they’ve found their niche and will be around for a while.”
The Gazelles get off to a fast start, with three triangulars before the first day of school and four more competition dates before Labor Day.
“It feels like our busiest season yet,” Rockne said.
Due to a change in how the classes are divided, Yankton will compete as a Class AA tennis team for the first time since a second tennis class was formed in South Dakota. Since the move up only required minor changes to the season schedule — Yankton will face O’Gorman again this year, while dropping some Class A opponents from the slate — Rockne feels the Gazelles will be ready to compete at the higher level.
“We know what to expect. We’re ready for it,” she said.
Yankton’s returning experience is also a positive factor for the squad.
“We have match experience, we know how things work,” she said. “We are fortunate to have so many leaders.”
Yankton has 12 scheduled competition dates — all triangulars or quads — before the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships, Sept. 27 in Mitchell. State will follow, Oct. 6 and 7 in Rapid City.
“I’d like to think we will be in the top three in the conference,” Rockne said. State, I think we’ll be in the top four, top five.”
8/11 Brookings Tri. 12:30 p.m.
(YHS, Brookings, Milbank)
8/16 Yankton Tri. 11 a.m.
(YHS, Lennox, Vermillion)
(YHS, R.C. Stevens, Watertown)
8/26 Brookings Quad 1 p.m.
(YHS, Aberdeen Central, Brookings,
8/27 Brookings Jamboree 9 a.m.
(YHS, Aberdeen Roncalli, Huron)
8/30 O’Gorman Tri. 11 a.m.
(YHS, Brandon Valley, O’Gorman)
9/10 Roosevelt Tri. 9 a.m.
(YHS, Aberdeen Roncalli, S.F. Roosevelt)
(YHS, Mitchell, S.F. Lincoln)
9/15 Yankton Quad 10 a.m.
(YHS, R.C. Christian, S.F. Christian, Vermillion)
9/17 Mitchell Quad 9 a.m.
(YHS, S.F. Jefferson, Spearfish)
9/22 Washington Tri. 10 a.m.
(YHS, Harrisburg, S.F. Washington)
9/27 ESD (Mitchell) 8 a.m.
10/6-7 State AA (Rapid City) 9 a.m.
