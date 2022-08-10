The Yankton Gazelles return five of seven varsity players as they begin the 2022 girls’ tennis season today (Thursday) in Brookings.

Gone from the 2021 squad, which finished second in Class A, are Maggie Schaefer and Kayla Marsh. Schaefer finished second at flight one singles and teamed with Nora Krajewski to finish second at flight one doubles. Marsh competed at flight three doubles.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.