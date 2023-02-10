MITCHELL — In a matchup of top-ranked teams, Class A’s Hamlin used four players in double figures to pull past Class B’s Viborg-Hurley 63-46 in the Dakota Wesleyan Culver’s Classic, Friday in Mitchell.

Kami Wadsworth scored 25 points to lead Hamlin. Ally Abraham flirted with a triple-double, posting 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Addison Neuendorf and Marissa Bawdon each had 10 points, with Bawdon grabbing 10 rebounds, in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.