MITCHELL — In a matchup of top-ranked teams, Class A’s Hamlin used four players in double figures to pull past Class B’s Viborg-Hurley 63-46 in the Dakota Wesleyan Culver’s Classic, Friday in Mitchell.
Kami Wadsworth scored 25 points to lead Hamlin. Ally Abraham flirted with a triple-double, posting 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Addison Neuendorf and Marissa Bawdon each had 10 points, with Bawdon grabbing 10 rebounds, in the victory.
Denae Mach scored 18 points to lead Viborg-Hurley. Coral Mason had eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Charlie Nelson also had four assists for the Cougars.
Hamlin, 18-0, travels to Britton-Hecla on Tuesday. Viborg-Hurley, 15-3, hosts Menno on Tuesday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (15-3) 10 13 7 16 — 46
HAMLIN (18-0) 14 17 15 17 — 63
Gregory 50, Scotland 38
SCOTLAND – Gregory was able to hold Scotland to 12 points in the second half to win 50-38 in girls’ basketball action.
Asia VanDerWerff scored 13 points to lead Gregory. Cassidy Keiser followed with 11 points.
Claire Janish led Scotland with 10 points.
Gregory, 8-8, hosts Colome on Monday. Scotland, 9-8, faces Avon in the Great Plains Tournament in Corsica on Saturday.
GREGORY (8-8) 12 12 20 6 — 50
SCOTLAND (9-8) 18 10 9 3 — 38
Ethan 55, Avon 26
AVON — The Ethan Rustlers held the Avon Pirates to five points in the second half to get a 55-26 victory in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
The Rustlers were led by Madeline Bartscher’s 25 points. Ava Lingemann followed with 13 boards.
McKenna Kocmich scored 10 points in the game to lead the Pirates.
Ethan, 14-2, hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Monday. Avon, 9-9, faces Scotland on Saturday in the Great Plains Conference Tournament in Corsica.
ETHAN (14-2) 10 15 16 14 — 55
AVON (9-9) 9 12 2 3 — 26
Vermillion 64, Irene-Wakonda 23
IRENE — The Vermillion Tanagers built a 31-point lead at halftime to help get them a 64-23 win over Irene-Wakonda in girls’ basketball action.
Both Kasey Hanson and Brooke Jensen scored 10 points in the game to lead the Tanagers.
Emma Marshall led the Irene-Wakonda Eagles with nine points.
Vermillion, 17-1, travels to Parker on Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda, 6-12, hosts Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday.
VERMILLION (17-1) 22 22 8 12 — 64
IRENE-WAKONDA (6-12) 7 6 4 6 — 23
Wagner 77, Chamberlain 33
WAGNER — Wagner had a 37-point lead heading into halftime and held on for a 77-33 win over Chamberlain in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Ashlyn Koupal led the Wagner Red Raiders with 29 points. Emma Yost followed with 18 points. Shalayne Nagel picked up a double-double in the game for Wager, scoring 13 points and getting 10 steals.
Kinsey Evans scored 12 points to lead the Chamberlain Cubs. Jayna Handel scored 11 points to follow.
Wager, 18-1, travels to Platte-Geddes on Feb. 17. Chamberlain, 5-13, travels to Hanson on Thursday.
CHAMBERLAIN (5-13) 5 4 14 10 — 33
WAGNER (18-1) 18 28 26 5 — 77
Wynot 61, Hartington-Newcastle 32
HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils went on a 29-18 run in the second half to get a 61-32 win over the Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats in girls’ basketball action.
Amber Lawson scored 15 points to lead Wynot. Both Myrah Sudbeck and Kinslee Heimes put up 11 points to follow.
Mani Lange led the Wildcats with 11 points. Alivia Morten followed with 10 points, going over 1,000 for her Wildcat career.
Both teams will be playing in their subdistrict game. Wynot, 13-9, hosts Howells-Dodge on Tuesday. Hartington-Newcastle, 11-10, hosts Ponca on Tuesday.
WYNOT (13-9) 18 14 18 11 — 61
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (11-10) 10 4 5 13 — 32
Platte-Geddes 64, Bon Homme 47
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes had a seven point lead at halftime and used it to get a 64-47 win over Bon Homme in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Regan Hoffman led Platte-Geddes with 19 points. Karly VanDerWerff followed with 14 points.
Jaden Kortan led Bon Homme with 14 points. Taycee Ranek picked up a double-double in the game, grabbing 14 rebounds and scoring 10 points.
Platte Geddes, 8-9, travels to Winner on Tuesday. Bon Homme, 9-8, travels to Parkston on Monday.
Platte-Geddes won the junior varsity game 22-17.
BON HOMME (9-8) 10 11 7 19 — 47
PLATTE-GEDDES (8-9) 12 16 16 20 — 64
Plainview 55, Creighton 43
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Plainview had a 13-point lead at halftime to push them to a 55-43 win over Creighton in girls’ basketball action.
Teya Boyer led Plainview with 20 points in the game.
Brooke Dance put up 17 points to lead Creighton.
Both teams will be playing their subdistrict game in Niobrara. Plainview, 13-11, faces Elgin Public-Pope John on Tuesday. Creighton, 4-18, will play Boyd County on Monday.
CREIGHTON (4-18) 7 8 10 18 — 43
PLAINVIEW (13-11) 12 16 13 14 — 55
