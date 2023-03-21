Platte-Geddes’ Dawson Hoffman was named to the first team as the all-Southeast South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball honors were announced.
Teammate Tanner Dyk was named to the second team, along with Parkston’s Will Jodozi. Wagner’s Chris Nelson, Bon Homme’s Riley Rothschadl and Parkston’s James Deckert earned third team honors.
FIRST TEAM: Reed Rus, Mount Vernon-Plankinton (MVP); Blake Volmer, Winner; Daniel Mitchell, Gregory; Jordan Stoltz, MVP; Dawson Hoffman, Platte-Geddes
SECOND TEAM: Dakota Munger, Chamberlain; Will Jodozi, Parkston; Aiden Barfuss, Winner; Shawn Hammerbeck, Winner; Tanner Dyk, Platte-Geddes
THIRD TEAM: Zach Baker, MVP; Chris Nelson, Wagner; Riley Rothschadl, Bon Homme; James Deckert, Parkston; Cruz Klundt, Gregory
